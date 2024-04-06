What Is Paris Hilton’s Net Worth: How the Hotel Heiress Makes Money

Paris Hilton, the iconic socialite, entrepreneur, and reality TV star, has been a prominent figure in popular culture for over two decades. From inheriting the Hilton hotel fortune to building her own brand empire, Hilton’s financial journey is as intriguing as her public persona. With a name synonymous with luxury and fame, understanding Paris Hilton’s net worth requires a deep dive into her multifaceted career and business ventures.

There wasn’t a huge fortune waiting for her to inherit.

Paris may be an heiress, but there wasn’t a huge fortune waiting for her to inherit. Her family’s wealth is massive, estimated at about $4.5 billion. But her grandfather, Barron Hilton, decided back in 2004 to give away 97 percent of his money to charity. When Barron passed away in 2019, he left just 3% of his wealth to his 8 children, 15 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. This amounted to around $135 million in total. While not a small amount, considering the family, Paris’s share would have been about $5.6 million if divided evenly. The majority of the money went to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, as per Barron’s wishes. There were even rumors suggesting that Paris might have been excluded from her grandfather’s will completely. It’s said that he wasn’t happy with her numerous scandals and felt she brought shame to the Hilton name. Nevertheless, things seemed to have turned out the way Paris wanted. She once said, «Ever since I was a teenager, I wanted to be independent. I didn’t want to have to ask my family for anything.» Despite her family background in the hotel business, Paris built her own successful empire. She even mentioned her grandfather, telling her, «I used to be known as Barron Hilton. Now I’m known as Paris Hilton’s grandfather.»

Childhood and teenage trauma

Born on February 17, 1981, in New York City, Paris Hilton was born into wealth as the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. Her lineage automatically placed her in a position of privilege and affluence. When Paris Hilton was young, she lived in different places like Beverly Hills, the Hamptons, and even in a fancy hotel in Manhattan. Her family says she was quite a tomboy who dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. She saved up money to buy unusual pets like monkeys and snakes. Once, she even accidentally let a snake loose in the hotel she was staying at. Her upbringing was pretty strict. Her parents didn’t let her date, wear makeup, or go to school dances. They even made her take etiquette classes to become a debutante, although she didn’t feel comfortable with it. But when she moved to New York City, Paris started rebelling. She skipped classes and went to parties instead. Her parents got worried and sent her to boarding schools for troubled teens, when she was 16. One of these schools, Provo Canyon School, is where she says she was mentally and physically mistreated by the staff. In a documentary called This Is Paris, she and others who went to the same school talk about things they suffered in this school. After about 11 months, she was released, around the time she turned 18.

Modeling career in the late 1990s

As a child, Paris started modeling at charity events. In 2000, she signed with agency T Management. She strutted down the catwalk for various designers during New York Fashion Week, laying the groundwork for a decent modeling career. Paris later modeled for well-known brands like Guess and Christian Dior. She occasionally returns to her runway roots, such as when she modeled for Yeezy 6 Collection in 2018. These early modeling opportunities probably played a significant role in boosting her bank balance.

Rise to fame

Paris Hilton’s rise to fame accelerated in the early 2000s, when she became a fixture in the New York City social scene. Her appearances in tabloids and reality shows like The Simple Life, which she starred in alongside Nicole Richie, catapulted her into mainstream stardom. In 2005, reports surfaced that Paris earned $5 million for just one season of the show. Hilton’s unique blend of charisma, glamour, and controversy made her a media sensation, garnering her a massive following and endorsement deals. «I knew I wasn’t trying to build an ordinary career. I was building a brand that would eventually turn into multiple income streams. But that sounds way more calculated than it was,» Hilton talks about her early days when she would get paid to attend parties and draw the attention of the paparazzi.

First book and fragrance line

Confessions of an Heiress: A Tongue-in-Cheek Peek Behind the Pose hit the shelves in 2004 and quickly became a bestseller. Just a year later, Paris released her second book, Your Heiress Diary: Confess It All To Me. With her books still in circulation after around 15 years, it’s safe to say Paris has earned quite a bit from her short stint as an author. A big chunk of Paris Hilton’s net worth comes from her fragrance business, which is quite impressive. She’s launched over 24 perfumes to date. Since 2004, her perfumes have raked in an astounding $3 billion in revenue. Paris ranks as the seventh most popular celebrity fragrance brand. Paris expressed her pride in her fragrance line, saying, «I couldn’t just have one! The fans want more, so we have to meet their demands. I might have 100 one day.»

Music and acting career

Paris also makes money for appearances.

In 2012, she received $1 million for her appearance in a Kim Jang Hoon music video. Even before her DJ gigs, Paris was getting paid to attend events. «It started when I was 16 and first moved to New York City, and I just started getting offers to go to different events,» she shared. «Then, all of a sudden it was like, ’We’re going to pay you a million dollars to come to Japan’ and my sister and I started going around to different events and parties.

And then from there, George Maloof called me. He said, ’Paris, I’m opening the new Palms Hotel in Las Vegas, and I would love to fly you down in a jet, and I want you to wear this million-dollar dress. It has a million dollars’ worth of the Palms’ chips on it, and I will pay you to come.’»

Real estate investments and deals with brands

In addition to her entrepreneurial pursuits, Paris Hilton has invested in real estate properties worldwide. From lavish mansions to luxury apartments and hotels, her real estate portfolio reflects her penchant for opulence and extravagance. Hilton’s savvy investments in prime properties have not only served as lucrative assets but also as symbols of her affluent lifestyle. Paris earns approximately $10 million per year from her 19 product lines. Her name is associated with various products, including supplements, and even flowers. Additionally, she owns 50 retail stores worldwide. Paris has also been featured in numerous commercials, such as her well-known ads for Carl’s Jr. in 2014. In her latest commercial, she was seen sitting on an inflatable couch in a swamp alongside Steve Irwin’s children for an Uber Eats ad, which likely paid handsomely. However, Paris is selective about the brands she partners with. Her manager reveals that she rejects between 12 and 20 brand partnerships daily. Nonetheless, the deals she does accept contribute significantly to her income.

Cooking show

Paris took on the role of executive producer for her show, Cooking With Paris, inspired by a YouTube video of her cooking that garnered 5 million views. Featuring celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian and Nikki Glaser, the show quickly became a hit on the streaming platform. «It’s definitely not your average cooking show. I’m not a professional or trained chef, so I’m learning a lot in the kitchen as I go,» Paris shared. However, certain aspects of Cooking With Paris came with hefty expenses, possibly contributing to its lack of renewal for a second season. Viewers might have noticed Paris sporting stylish outfits and skipping the apron, leading to a reported $2,000 dry-cleaning bill. While the exact earnings from her shoe deal remain undisclosed. In addition to her cooking venture, Paris and her husband were the stars of Paris in Love, a wedding show that premiered in November 2021. The series followed Paris and Carter Reum as they planned their wedding. «He’s like no one I’ve ever met in my life before, the first person that I’ve let into my heart that I trust completely. He’s my biggest supporter and just lifts me up and makes me feel so safe,» Paris expressed. She also mentioned shifting her focus from money to starting a family, «Now, I’m more focused on babies than billions.»

Paris Hilton is enjoying the simple life with her two children, Phoenix and London. In November 2021, the heiress married entrepreneur Carter Reum in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Their first child together, son Phoenix, was born via surrogate on January 16, 2023. Less than a year later, in November 2023, they welcomed their daughter, London. Reflecting on motherhood in an interview, Hilton shared the surprising depth of love she feels for her children. «It’s just how much love I could have for someone. I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my baby, it’s just this love on another level. He has just changed my life in every way.» As a mother, Hilton has learned the importance of setting boundaries. Juggling her roles as a businesswoman, DJ, author, and more, she emphasized the significance of prioritizing time with her son, «I’m constantly saying no to things, because I just want to spend as much time with him as possible, and I just don’t want to miss any of these special moments in his life and all these milestones. He’s my everything, so I always put him first.»

Paris Hilton’s net worth

Given her diverse sources of income and successful business ventures, Paris Hilton’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million. While specific figures may vary depending on sources and fluctuations in market trends, there is no denying that Hilton’s financial prowess and entrepreneurial acumen have solidified her status as one of the wealthiest and most influential personalities in the entertainment industry. In conclusion, her wealth is a testament to her resilience, creativity, and business savvy. From inheriting a hotel fortune to building her own brand empire, Hilton has navigated the complexities of fame and fortune with finesse. As she continues to evolve as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural icon, one thing remains certain: Paris Hilton’s legacy in the realms of business and entertainment will endure for generations to come.