My MIL Gave My Kid the Flu, and I’m Beyond Angry

Dear Bright Side,



Sunday dinners at our place are sacred, with laughter, food, and just the right amount of family chaos. But last weekend, something didn’t feel quite right. My mother-in-law, who showed up uninvited, looked pale and tired. I asked if she was okay. She smiled faintly and said, “I’m fine.”

Later, I caught her discreetly sharing her water bottle with my son. I cringed, but before I could react, the moment passed.

Fast-forward two days: my son was down with the flu. Furious, I told my husband, but his answer left me speechless: “Mom just called me. She is having pneumonia.” The next day, I dialed her number, but an unknown woman picked up. A gentle voice said, “You’re late... she’s already been moved to the hospital.”

My anger hit a wall of guilt and confusion. I didn’t expect her to be in such a serious condition, but at the same time, I was worried about my son and what would happen to him. Luckily, he got better in a couple of days, and my MIL was released from the hospital a week later.

Still, I am angry with her and not sure how I should behave towards her.

Thank you, Isabel, for sharing your story with us. We came up with some ideas that you can choose to handle the situation with your MIL.