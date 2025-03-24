My Sister Wanted to Marry My Ex, So I Ruined Her Wedding

Your sister’s actions were hurtful, but now the question is whether you want to mend things or let the distance remain. If she has always been inconsiderate of your feelings, you might choose to keep your distance for your own well-being. However, if this is someone you truly want in your life, it might be worth having an honest conversation.

Rebuilding trust won’t happen overnight, but starting with an open mind can help. If you do want to reconnect, consider expressing that you reacted in the heat of the moment but that your pain was real. If she’s willing to meet you halfway, there may be a path forward.