Mariah Carey Shares Rare Photo With Her Twins, People Notice the Same Thing
Mariah Carey recently shared a rare photo with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, on her social media, capturing a sweet family moment that quickly garnered attention. The internet is buzzing with comments about how much the kids mirror their famous mother.
Mariah Carey recently delighted fans by sharing a series of heartwarming snaps on her Instagram after attending Olivia Rodrigo’s concert with her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The 55-year-old singer documented the special night with photos capturing the excitement of meeting the young pop sensation.
In one standout photo, Monroe beams alongside Olivia Rodrigo. Another pic shows Carey, Moroccan, Monroe, and a friend as they share a moment with Rodrigo, highlighting the unforgettable experience for the family.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, into the world in 2011, and despite their divorce, the pair has remained committed to co-parenting and supporting their children together.
Due to the snaps on Mariah’s Instagram, fans have been gushing over how much the twins have grown, particularly noting their striking resemblance to their mother. Comments like “Her kids are so beautiful, got their mother’s looks,” and “Mariah’s kids are very cute,” have come up, with many praising the twins’ good looks.
