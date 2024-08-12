Cindy Crawford Shares Rare Photo With Her Son, People Notice the Same Thing

Cindy Crawford recently delighted her fans by sharing a rare and candid photo with her son, Presley Gerber, on social media. However, it wasn’t just the mother-son moment that caught people’s attention.

Cindy Crawford recently treated her followers to a heartwarming family photo on Instagram, capturing a rare moment with her husband, Rande Gerber. The supermodel, who is now 58, radiated timeless beauty as she stood alongside her daughter Kaia, 22, and son Presley, 25. The family was impeccably dressed for a summer wedding, coordinating their formalwear perfectly with their stylish kids. In her caption, Cindy playfully wrote, “All dressed up with somewhere to go 🤍,” giving a glimpse into the special occasion they were attending.

However, it wasn’t just the family’s elegant attire that caught the attention of fans. Many were quick to notice something different about Presley. The comments online buzzed with speculation as people asked if Presley had removed some of his tattoos, particularly the one on his face. Remarks like “Presley looks fantastic. Did he possibly remove a few tattoos? If yes, good for him,” and “Did her son finally remove his forehead tattoo???” reflected the curiosity of fans who have followed his journey.

In addition to the tattoo talk, fans couldn’t help but point out the striking resemblance between Presley and his famous mom. Comments such as “He looks so much like his mom” echoed throughout the post, with many marveling at how Presley seems to have inherited Cindy’s iconic features.