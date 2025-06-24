I Refused to Be in the Delivery Room With My DIL—I’m a Grandma, Not a Nurse

My DIL is due next week, and this is my first grandchild. I’ve been helpful throughout her pregnancy. Not overbearing, just supportive. I’ve run errands, helped with meals, and stayed out of decisions unless I was asked. I thought we had a good understanding.

A few days ago, she texted me to confirm that I was still okay to be in the delivery room with her. This caught me off guard. I never agreed to that. I assumed it would just be her and my son, maybe her mom.

But apparently she wanted me in the room. She said it would be “special” and that I could “witness the miracle.” It felt off. I told her gently I didn’t feel comfortable. That it was such an intimate moment, and while I appreciated the gesture, I preferred to wait outside and be there to support afterward.

She didn’t take it well. She gave me the silent treatment, then complained to my son, saying I was being “cold” and “pulling away when she needed me most.”

Then my son called. He was clearly uncomfortable but told me something that made my blood run cold. The only reason she wanted me there was to use me as an excuse for not including her own mom.

They had a falling out, and having me there made it easier to say, “Sorry, there’s no room.” I felt used. Like a pawn in a family fight I had nothing to do with.

Furious, I texted her again and said I wouldn’t be in the delivery room. And that if she needed time, space, or a different kind of support, I was here. But I wouldn’t be part of a family feud I had nothing to do with.

Now she’s not speaking to me, and my son is caught in the middle.

Am I wrong for setting this boundary?

Thanks,

Sally