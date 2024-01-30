11 game-changing products from Amazon that will do all the gross job for you

Fighting dirt and grime around the house can be tough and gross, but don’t worry. We found 11 amazing products and tools that can help you instantly get rid of annoying dirty spots, and you can buy them right now on Amazon. Say goodbye to greasy kitchen counters, clogged drains and limescale in your toilet with no stress and at a low price.

1. This toilet brush and holder set has more than 30,000 ratings on Amazon, and reviewers never stop praising it. The flat brush head can be bent to fit the angle of the rim perfectly, reaching under the rim area. The tip of the brush head is designed to clean the edge of the toilet bowl better than ordinary toilet brushes. The interior of the holder has a drip slot, which guarantees mess-free brush storage.

30,400+ ratings

4.1 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I moved to a new place and needed a change. This REALLY makes the bathroom look great! It’s so small, and it takes up hardly any space yet does a BIG job nicely. It’s very simple to put together and mount on the wall (or not, your choice).

The brush really IS flexible, so you can get into all those funny spots a toilet has. It’s well worth the money, so get one for EVERY bathroom in your house. — BigRed57 Buy this item on AMAZON here

2. Finally, there is a solution for hard water stains in toilets: pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner. It’s tough on stubborn stains and mineral deposits, yet gentle on surfaces. This powerful tool outperforms traditional toilet brushes, providing superior cleanliness every time. The cleaner has a convenient handle, so you won’t need to touch any dirt while using it.

4,500+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It cleans without scratching the surface. I was hesitant to purchase it as I was concerned that the pumice would scratch the surface I was cleaning. I tested it on each surface before fully using, but it worked great! Stains and stuck on materials were easily removed. It wears down pretty quickly, however. But it’s still worth it! — C. Kelly Buy this item on AMAZON here

3. This instant carpet spot remover will make your carpets look like new again, removing pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, coffee, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, and grime. The spot remover is safe to use around children and pets if used as directed. Amazon customers use this product not only on carpets, but on furniture as well. Just make sure you test the product on a small area before using.

91,300+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ My son spilled some soup on a carpet. The stain wouldn’t come out with our normal carpet cleaner, so I ordered this. It worked the first time, removing the stains the other cleaner would not remove. I am very impressed! This will be my go-to from now on. — Amazon Customer Buy this item on AMAZON here

4. This kitchen degreaser will break down the toughest gunk and grime. Its powerful and fast-working formula won’t harm your counters. The product works perfectly well on burnt-on food and greasy stains. You can use it to clean counters, stoves, microwave ovens, pots and pans and other surfaces in your kitchen.

2,400+ ratings

4.2 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I’ve tried multiple products to get rid of grease on the wall above our stove. Nothing was effective until I tried this. The wall looks like new, and we didn’t have to paint it like I thought we might. It’s easy to use and didn’t take as much work as I expected. — Alpine Writer Buy this item on AMAZON here

5. Use this amazing cleaner to remove all hidden dirt from your hot tub. The product will keep your hot tub running smoothly, providing a spa-like bathing experience in clean water. The product guarantees fast results, and it’s pretty simple to use, just follow the instructions on the bottle.

3,900+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This is the first time I purchased this cleaner for our hot tub. I ran the pumps for approximately two hours. There was excessive foam due to the hot tub cleaner. Once the foam dissolved, there was a ring of a gross substance around the whole hot tub.

It did its job well, and I will purchase it again. The product was also very easy to use. — Jeff Buy this item on AMAZON here

6. With this soap scum and grime cleaner, keeping your bathroom clean becomes a breeze. It makes glass shower doors, yellow stained acrylic bathtubs, dull chrome fixtures and dirty sinks look like new again. The product has light and pleasant scent of lemon water. No scrubbing is required for the most jobs: just spray it and wipe away. For tougher jobs, however, you may need to spray the product, let it sit and do some scrubbing.

2,800+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Let me start by saying that I am truly embarrassed for allowing my tub to look this way, but I just couldn’t find the right cleaner (or elbow grease) to get it completely clean. This product is a MIRACLE and so easy to use. It’s not strong smelling either! Just add it to your cart already, you will not be dissatisfied. — Michaela Buy this item on AMAZON here

7. These extra thick cleaning sponges will do the toughest household job for you. They use premium super dense melamine that is both tough on stains and gentle on surfaces. With these sponges, abrasive cleaners are no longer needed. They only need water to work, so you can take care of various surfaces without damage. Simply wet, wipe and swipe!

18,300+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I had to clean up a vinyl fence that had been sitting outside for 3 years. One easy swipe with sponge wettened, and it had that fence clean in no time. Then I used it on a bathtub. They really are great. It’s one of the best deals on Amazon. — Texasdreamer Buy this item on AMAZON here

8. Unclogging the drain can be really gross. This ingenious clog removing tool with a rotating handle is on a mission to clean your drains quickly and with no stress. Thanks to 360-degree rotation and micro hooks, it effectively tackles your biggest clogs! The tool is ultra-thin and flexible, so it repeats the drain curves and reaches hard-to-reach areas. Simply insert the wand, rotate the handle, and remove the clog!

29,100+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I’m so impressed with this! It’s so easy to use and took about 60 seconds to figure out. The drain was really slow and backed up before, and it works totally normally now. Obviously, I’m disgusted with what came out, but that’s not the product’s fault. — Sarah Buy this item on AMAZON here

9. This soft cleanser effectively removes rust, stains, mineral deposits, soap scum, grime and tarnish. It works perfectly well on stainless steel, brass, bronze, copper alloys, aluminum, ceramic, porcelain, glass and other surfaces. You can use this wonder-working product anywhere around your house for cleaning various items and surfaces, including showers, bathtubs, toilets, faucets, sinks, cookware, tile, etc.

5,400+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I read all the reviews and thought how good could this really be? I have these rust type stains in the shower and grease stains in the stove that I’ve learned to just live with because I’ve tried many different things to try to remove them. While you can get most of it off, there’s always some residue that seems like its permanent damage to your appliance.

This cleaner was the only thing that actually removed 100% of it. I’ve tried it all over the house and was able to restore things that I thought were damaged forever. — Adrian Buy this item on AMAZON here

10. Say goodbye to dirt in your microwave oven. This steam cleaner is super easy to use. Remove the “head” of the cleaning tool, then pour vinegar and water inside the “body”, add some lemon juice for a pleasant odor and microwave it for 7 minutes. The steam comes out of the tool’s “head” and softens all the dirt and stains for easier cleaning. The product is dishwasher-safe for your ultimate convenience.

8,400+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This product completely cleaned my microwave that had caked on greasy film and bits of splatter. It was a mess, but now it’s squeaky clean. It’s a great product. — S. Drake Buy this item on AMAZON here

11. Buy this AirPods cleaning kit and you won’t regret it. Earwax and gunk can not only look gross, but they can reduce sound quality. You can also use this kit to clean earbuds, charging cases, headphones, mobile phones, and other devices. The package includes 24 cleaning pads.

3,600+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This did the job! My daughter complained that her right AirPod was producing hardly any sound. We cleaned it per Apple’s instructions and had no luck. I was ready to contact Apple for repairs (not fun for us as we live hours away from any major city) when I came across this product on the internet.

The reviews I read were positive, so I tried it. After a thorough cleaning, her right AirPod works great! I couldn’t believe the amount of gunk that came out of that AirPod! This product is easy to use and I highly recommend it! — Jennifer A Jumes Buy this item on AMAZON here

If you feel your skin is tired and stressed, give it a spa-worthy treatment it desperately needs. There’s no need to spend a fortune. Take a look at our selection of most wished for beauty hits from Amazon that will revive your skin quickly and at an affordable price. Add them to your cart and say goodbye to acne, hyperpigmentation, clogged pores and other skin issues.

Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity.