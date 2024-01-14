10+ most wished for Amazon gems that can quickly reset your stressed skin

Acne, hyperpigmentation, clogged pores and other skin issues can be rather upsetting, but they won’t ruin your mood if you use these 11 beauty gems. Amazon customers never stop adding these products to their wish lists. When you see the before and after images that happy customers share, you’ll want to try them too, because they work like a charm.

1. Your skin will glow from within with this niacinamide serum. It’s a brilliant combination of a lightweight makeup primer and a brightening skincare serum. The product revives your skin, soothing it, eliminating dullness and minimizing the appearance of pores. You can even use this serum as a liquid highlighter and enjoy perfect makeup from morning till night.

5,300+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: I'm obsessed with this stuff. I've been using it for about a year and I don't think I'll ever stop! It smells amazing and feels so cool and smooth on my skin. I love using this in the morning to prep for my makeup because it gives such a perfectly dewy look! — naomi

2. Say goodbye to visible cellulite with this amazing body cream. The product nourishes your skin, locks in moisture and supports skin elasticity. The cream also stimulates microcirculation, making your skin look smoother. It has a wonderful smell with notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla, which is the cherry on top.

43,800+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: I LOVE this cream! The packaging is cute, the scent is delicious and long-lasting, the cream is smooth and luxurious on the skin. It melts like butter and soaks into the skin very quickly, leaving it moisturized and soft. I have seen some stretch marks and dimpled skin improve after using this for a couple weeks, and I really believe it helped prevent further stretch marks during my last pregnancy! — Celesta F

3. This anti-aging and recovery cream contains retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid that work to minimize the signs of aging and keep your skin moisturized and glowing. The powerful formula of the cream boosts skin elasticity, restoring texture and smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles. Enjoy the premium skincare experience and an efficient anti-aging therapy!

10,300+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: I’m very happy with this cream. It’s important to me that I have a skin product with no dyes or fragrances and something that is gentle on my sensitive skin.

I also have been on the hunt for a skin product that ACTUALLY has the ingredients that help your skin! Retinol, hyaluronic acid, collagen. This stuff is it! I have been using this cream morning and night. I feel like it keeps my face moisturized all day, but it doesn't feel heavy, which is kind of amazing. — Roni F

4. Try these nourishing sheet masks and you won’t regret it. They guarantee intensive care that allows your skin to stay moisturized for longer. The design of the masks offers perfect adherence, increasing contact with your skin and delivery of nutrients for enhanced effectiveness. Pamper your tired skin with a spa-worthy skincare experience. The package includes 10 masks.

1,500+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Promising review: I left this mask on for an hour before bed and the next day I barely needed any moisturizer at all, even in the dry winter months. I will definitely repurchase it! — Rebecca Torres

5. This cream is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, and it can help prevent wrinkles, remove acne and blemishes, minimize scars, and soothe dry and sunburned skin. The product contains a perfect combination of effective anti-aging, soothing, and brightening ingredients for your skin beauty. The cream is rich enough to be a long-lasting body cream, but also gentle enough to be used as a daily facial moisturizer.

43,800+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Promising review: I have been looking for a good moisturizer for my super oily skin. This has helped quite a bit. My face feels moisturized but not greasy all day. I've also used it as a body lotion, and it makes my skin so soft. It's a great value for the money too since it comes in such a big container. — MrsBear

6. This soap is a wonderful skin remedy that efficiently removes body odors and common skin irritations. It contains vitamins E and C, aloe vera, tea tree oil and other essential oils that help soothe dry, itchy, cracked, or flaky skin on your face, hands, heels, elbows, back, chest, and other body parts. Suitable for both men and women, this body wash can become your gym bag essential.

46,700+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: I have itchy, dry skin and nothing really seems to help. But this product was incredible. It does make my skin dryer for a bit after I shower, but I just apply some lotion and it works well. No more itching or annoying bumps and breakouts.

I will buy this again for sure, although a little goes a long way. I really enjoy the scent as well. — Julie M Smith

7. You can use this incredible pore cleansing clay as a facial or body mask. In fact, this product is versatile, and it’s also great for body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks and more. The before and after photo collage below speaks louder than any words. Try this clay and your skin will thank you!

94,200+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: This product is wonderful. I have huge pores and deal with black heads, white heads, bad T zone, all the things you know. I put it on as a face mask and let it dry, usually around 10–15 minutes.

You can get your skin tightening because it is actually clay. I feel like it helps reduce pore size. I try to use it a couple times a week. — Kristen

8. Your body will look and smell amazing with this coconut body lotion. Made from natural ingredients, the lotion will leave your body smooth from head-to-toe. This fast-absorbing and lightweight product has no sticky residue, helping you enjoy all-day hydration and incredibly soft skin.

4,600+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Promising review: Ever since I first tried this lotion, I have been OBSESSED with it. I literally tell everyone about it. The smell is heavenly and the quality is unmatched. It’s a long-lasting lotion and the moisturizing properties survive the day, especially in the dry state I live in.

I could not recommend this lotion more. A little goes a long way! Additionally, it doesn't make my hands/skin greasy either. It is absolutely my favorite lotion ever. — Bri Halliwell

9. This hydrating serum is a real hit on Amazon with more than 68,000 ratings! It repairs and rejuvenates your skin, preventing dryness and aging. Thanks to its lightweight texture, it guarantees long-lasting hydration without heavy feeling on the skin. It also contains snail mucin that soothes damaged skin and delivers moisture deep into its layers.

68,100+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: I have used this brand before, so I decided to try other products. I bought this serum not expecting much, but let me tell you it has brought my skin to life! Not only does my skin feel plump, it feels so smooth and moisturized. I use two pumps and apply the product all over my face and neck.

It makes your skin look like glass. I have also noticed a slight difference in the size of my pores, which is a huge bonus. I will continue to use it and see if my results improve over time. This serum is especially great for the winter months when your skin feels dry. — Ashley

10. Remove dark spots quickly and easily with these soap bars. You can use this soap for your face, hands, neck, inner thighs, underarms and other body parts. The product contains vitamin C, retinol and collagen, the combination of which can help your skin stay hydrated from the inside with minimal sun damage, dark spots, and blemishes to get that smooth and glowing appearance.

16,900+ ratings

4.1 out of 5 stars Promising review: I feel soooooo clean after this soap, and it makes my skin look amazing!!! I will continue to buy it.

It really does help me get rid of dark spots. It helps my scars fade more, and it even removed the tan line on my leg. — Kate Rose

11. This rice toner works like a charm, improving the oil and water balance of your skin and making it radiate beauty and health. Thanks to its powerful formula, the product forms a protective barrier that prevents water loss and eliminates dead skin cells to reset your stressed and tired skin. Its milky texture provides deeper nourishment for glowing skin.

5,100+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: After using it for about a week, I noticed how soft my skin feels. I’ve been now using it for 3 months. It changes your skin texture. I don’t think it does much in the way of minimizing pores or taking away acne or dark spots (or very minimally) but I was impressed at the texture of my skin.

It was very even and my skin was brighter. It has very watery consistency. Also, there's no scent, which I love because of how sensitive my skin is. I will purchase it again. — oscar Julian zapotitla

