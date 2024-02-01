Don’t snooze on these 11 cleaners from Amazon because they are pure gems

Say goodbye to spending hours rubbing, scrubbing, polishing and sweating with these 11 cleaning must-haves from Amazon. They will give your house a thorough cleaning, making every corner of it sparkle. From sweeping cloths and stain removers, to cooking oil solidifier and drill brush attachments, they’ll take care of all the mess around, making cleaning less stressful and time-consuming.

1. Give a new life to your tarnished silver items with this brilliant cleaner. It has powerful ingredients to keep silver, chrome, pewter and porcelain clean, shiny, and beautiful for long. This fast-acting cream shows instant results that will surprise you. Its anti-tarnish formula leaves a protective coating on items, which helps delay tarnish from forming again and guarantees mirror-like shine.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This works beautifully. I use a toothbrush and a small 100% cotton rag to get into the grooves and details of silver jewelry that I have, and this works perfectly.

The product is strong and effective, and a small amount goes a long way. Test an area so you can see yourself how effective it is. I wish I found this years ago. If you have sterling silver, you need this cream. — Amazon Customer

2. These sweeping cloths are a must-have for pet owners. They trap and lock dirt, dust and pet hair in the blink of an eye. Their 3D fibers can reach deep in grooves that other tools cannot reach. The cloths are safe to use on all floor types, including tile, hardwood and vinyl flooring. The cloths have refreshing breeze scent, which is the cherry on top.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I've been really happy with these. I've been using them for a few weeks, and they pick up everything including pet hair, crumbs, dust, you name it. They work so well keeping our hardwoods clean, and the dirt stays trapped in the pad until I throw it away. This is a huge upgrade from the traditional dry pads. — Amazon Customer

3. This bath scrubber is called “magic eraser” for a reason. Your bath will look like new again, even if it has stubborn stains on it that other cleaning products failed to remove. The before and after images that happy customers share are really impressive! One package includes 4 scrubbing pads.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I was about to give up on getting my bathtub to look new again. I have used every bath cleaner that stores have to offer. I finally decided to check Amazon for bathroom cleaners and saw these bath scrubbers have amazing reviews. I don't know why I didn't think to get these before, but I must have overlooked them.

What I love about these is that they are so easy to use. Just wet, squeeze and wipe. I had to use a little elbow grease to get a lot of the stains off, but they came off completely. And these leave your shower smelling amazing. I am so happy I found these and at a decent price. — kel07

4. You can use this versatile stain remover anywhere around the house. Oxygen-powered and water-activated, this powder removes everyday dirt and grime and tough stains from machine-washable T-shirts, sheets, towels and kids’ and baby clothes. You can also make a cleaning solution with this powder and use it as a kitchen cleaner, bathroom cleaner, furniture cleaner and floor cleaner for nearly any hard or soft surface in your home. Follow directions on the package.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I cannot believe how well this works. Years-old armpit stains, bedsheet discoloration, and grease residue in clothes came right out after one soak. I also put some in the wash with towels and bath mats, and they continue to feel and smell great. — erica

5. This stain remover fights stains from pet accidents and eliminates odors. The product works perfectly well on most surfaces, from carpets to hardwood floors and fabrics. Made from citrus enzymes and cold-pressed orange oils, it leaves a wonderful fragrance behind with every use. The product is safe for both pets and children when used as directed.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I wasn't thinking this would solve my problem, but something was better than nothing, and I was impressed by the reviews. I moved into an apartment that previously had 4 huge dogs that used this place as a pee pad. They replaced all the carpets, but the floor boards and walls and doors were still clearly emanating the pee smell.

I purchased the light to find where the smell was coming from, and I was right! I cleaned up all the spots and voilà! NO PEE SMELL at all! *Standing Ovation* — Kristy Fountain

6. There’s no need to use old toothbrushes to remove stubborn stains, if you have this lightweight yet powerful scrubber. Designed to scrub up to 2 times faster than manual scrubbing, it has an oscillating head that scrubs 60 times per second, quickly and effectively removing everyday grime and giving new life to stained surfaces. The device uses AA batteries. It is perfect for cleaning tight spaces around the house, including faucets, drains, sinks, tiles, and grouts.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I've always used old tooth brushes to get into really hard to reach places and was surprised when I found out that these existed. This has been a game changer for my cleaning. Right from the first use, I was able to get rid of some hard to remove dirty/moldy grout that had been by one of my sinks since I moved in that I struggled to scrub and get rid of! I had an elbow injury that made scrubbing hard, and this made my work so easy. — Jamie

7. If you need to clean larger areas, don’t miss out on this set of drill brush attachments. The brushes have nylon bristles that will not scratch, and they can be used on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. The set includes 3 brush attachments of different sizes that you can use for different cleaning purposes. The drill is not included in the set.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Get this now! I don't know why we waited so long to purchase these! We neglected our shower for a LONG time. I finally purchased this drill brush attachment set, and OMG!

It's like we have a brand-new shower again. It made cleaning FUN! I could have cleaned EVERYTHING that night, we finally put the brushes to use! — Rachelle Saffery

8. These steel wool soap pads with anti-rust formula will make cleaning a breeze. They will last long and thanks to their square shape their edges will easily reach stubborn stains in corners. The pads have fresh lemon scent. The package includes 10 pads.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ These lemon scented wool pot scrubbers are hard to find, in this particular scent, and I'm glad to have found them! One pad lasts for several uses, before having to be thrown out. Nothing else cleans solid stainless steel pots and pans so well! I will purchase them again. — T

9. This bathroom foam cleaner is a real household must-have. The product clings to surfaces, removes dirt and prevents limescale. It will make your bathroom sparkle and smell oh-so-good. This non-drip foam cleaner doesn’t only smell fresh and fruity, but it’s also made from natural, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients, which makes it a perfect addition to your cleaning supplies.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you are looking for a new product to clean your shower, look no further. I love this stuff! What I really love is that it cleans great and doesn't make you feel like you're going to pass out after you use it. The smell isn't too strong. I spray it and let it sit for a bit and watch it just wash away the dirt. — Amazon Customer

10. This all-purpose cleaning paste is a real hit on Amazon with more than 204,000 ratings! It makes cleaning so much easier and stress-free, saving your time and money. It will efficiently remove grease and grime from just about anything, including stoves, kitchen floors, metal, ceramics, porcelain, marble, wood, silverware, glass shower doors, fiberglass doors, glass stove tops, toilets, sinks, bathtubs, car wheels, etc. The product is super easy to use: simply apply, rub and rinse. That’s it!

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It's simply the best! This stuff is the best for hard grease stains. Stop scrubbing for hours and just pick up a container of this. Barely any pressure and the grease melts away! — AnaRose Thompson

11. There’s no need to use random containers for throwing away used oil or pour it down the drain. This cooking oil solidifier will transform used cooking oil into solid organic waste. Add the powder to oil, wait until it becomes solid and throw it away! The product is plant-based, so you can discard the solidified oil with other organic waste, and it will break down in as little as 30 days.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Right after our two-pan Christmas Eve fish fry, I used this stuff in each (hot) pan. I stirred it up per instructions and came back the next morning. The fat had turned into a gelatinous blob, which was easy to pop out of the bottom of each pan. The "blobs" were easy to dispose of. No more oily messes! — GDawg

