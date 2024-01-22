10+ beauty products from Amazon that surely deserve their 5-star reviews

With so many beauty products available on the market today, it’s almost impossible to read the reviews for each of them and choose those that really work. We’ve done this job for you and selected 11 wonder-working beauty gems from Amazon that people never stop praising in their reviews. Don’t miss out on them, because they work like a charm, helping you radiate beauty 24/7.

1. Whether you’re looking for a solution for deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, uneven skin tone or dry skin, this night cream may be just what you need. This non-greasy and non-comedogenic product helps reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles by up to 50% while lifting and firming your skin. Powered by retinol and exclusive mineral complex, the cream will surprise you with some truly dramatic results!

21,400+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Key features: Non-greasy and non-comedogenic formula

Gentle enough for daily use

Makes skin look smoother Promising review: It works better than other, more expensive products! For years, I spent a lot of money on high-end skin care until I asked myself why. I started using this product 4 weeks ago, and it does a better job for a fraction of the cost. I’m 64 and have always taken care of my skin but began developing wrinkles in the jowl and forehead areas. They are noticeably improved and I’m loving it. — Laura Buy this item on AMAZON here

2. This moisturizing hair treatment will revive your stressed hair. Thanks to its moisturizing formula, the product will make your hair silky and healthy-looking. Use the product 2–3 times per week on wet hair after shampoo. Use 1 dose for fine to medium textured hair, 2–3 doses for thick to curly textured hair, and add 1 more dose if you have long hair. Apply this hair treatment only to lengths, avoiding the scalp.

45,900+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Key features: Visibly transforms hair from the first use

Weightless feel

Safe to use on color-treated hair Promising review: I have very long hair, and it was hard to find a product that works for the ends without being heavy/oily. I love not only how my hair feels and looks, but also the fact that you only need 8 seconds. I usually wait until my hair is nearly dry before brushing because of snarls. With these products, I can even brush it while it’s wet! — Robyn in MN Buy this item on AMAZON here

3. If you are looking for a gentle product that can take care of acne prone skin, don’t miss out on this night cream with hyaluronic acid. The product’s moisturizing formula with hyaluronic acid will visibly improve your skin texture by hydrating it overnight. The travel size bottle will allow you to take the cream with you when you travel.

7,500+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Key features: Non-irritating, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic

Soothes dry and flaky skin

Compact size Promising review: I shower at night, and it often dries out my skin, especially my face. This is the first good facial moisturizer I have found that is not too sticky/greasy or strong smelling. The scent is super mild. I am hoping this product is around for a long time because I love it. — Thylacine Buy this item on AMAZON here

4. This natural cleansing clay can be used for a great variety of purposes, including facial masks, body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks and more. Slight redness of skin after clay usage is normal, and it will usually disappear in about 30 minutes. Do not leave clay mask on your skin for longer than 5–10 minutes if you have sensitive skin to reduce redness and drying.

94,300+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Key features: 100% natural

Versatile

Deep pore cleanser Promising review: I love this mask, it comes as powder and each time you just have to use a tiny bit, so it really lasts. While it’s drying you’ll feel a tangling sensation, but it’s normal, after you wash it off your skin will feel soft and refreshed. NOTE: make sure your face skin is healthy because it can irritate you. — laura Buy this item on AMAZON here

5. This highly-concentrated and weightless reparative styling oil will take care of dry and damaged hair. The product dramatically increases shine, softness and color vibrancy of your hair while minimizing flyaways and frizz. It also efficiently protects hair from heat, humidity and color fading. Use 1–2 drops for short and fine hair, 2–3 drops for mid-length hair, and 3+ drops for longer and thicker hair.

45,700+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Key features: Concentrated yet lightweight

Heat protection

Detangling and frizz control Promising review: This oil has made such a huge difference in my hair. My hair is so much healthier and smoother. This is a product that I will continue to repurchase. It’s worth it! Trust me and try it. — Lexi Buy this item on AMAZON here

6. If you dream of curved eyelashes, buy this eyelash perm kit and you won’t regret it. The set includes everything you need to get salon-like eyelash treatment right at home. The clear and detailed instructions make the process simple even for beginners. The effect can last for 4–6 weeks, reducing the need for frequent touch-ups.

12,500+ ratings

4.1 out of 5 stars Key features: Long-lasting effect

Easy-to-use

Suitable for all eyelash types Promising review: I would highly recommend this product if you want to have nice curly lashes anytime you want! My lashes stayed curly for 2–3 weeks! And that was with getting them wet! By the 3rd week, I noticed the curls going away.

I didn’t need anyone to help me do them like I thought I would, it was very easy to apply, the instructions were super clear. I was able to do them myself, and I even did both my eyelashes at the same time! It does take time waiting and applying, so make sure you make time to apply this product! — Zai Buy this item on AMAZON here

7. Your hairdo will always look perfect with this finishing hair cream. It will tame your hair and shape your hairdo without that annoying greasy feeling. The product has visible moisturizing effect, and it will make your hair glow from within. The cream holds your hair perfectly in place using natural plant oils while strengthening and conditioning your hair. It’s a perfect solution for flyaways and baby hair!

29,600+ ratings

4.2 out of 5 stars Key features: Made of natural plant ingredients

Moisturizing

Lightweight and compact Promising review: I use this product to get my baby hairs out of my face. I have a lot and this product works great! I find it makes me look so much more put together when I wear my hair in a ponytail and don’t have a million baby hairs at the bottom. I would recommend it. — Abby Dunlap Buy this item on AMAZON here

8. With this professional foundation brush, you will need mere seconds to achieve a perfect, pore-less and beautiful makeup finish. Thanks to its unique petal-shaped design, the brush is very easy to hold and use. The 2 ends make it easy to apply beauty products and blend out areas like the sides of the nose. The brush comes together with a case that protects it from dust.

40,600+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Key features: Dense and firm bristles

Skin-friendly

Does not absorb products Promising review: I do like using this tool for makeup. It is easy to clean, and the bristles do not come out at all. It is easy to use, the bristles are super soft. It comes with a case to hold, so it is easy to travel and not get makeup on other products. I would buy another one after this wears out. — Jenny Brummitt Buy this item on AMAZON here

9. Buttery soft and silky smooth, this amazing lip gloss is available in a wide variety of gorgeous shades. The product delivers sheer to medium coverage that melts onto your lips, making them plump and soft. With a great variety of colors, you can choose a lip gloss depending on your mood, which is the cherry on top!

102,700+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Key features: Non-sticky

Smooth and creamy texture

Glossy finish Promising review: I have this in 2 colors and really enjoy both. It feels moisturizing, the pigment is vibrant, and it lasts pretty well for a gloss, and the price is nice. If I put on a lot it does feel a little sticky, but I get plenty of color with less product, so I’ve switched to applying less. I will buy more of these. — Hannah King Buy this item on AMAZON here

10. Achieve gorgeous dramatic or natural look with the help of this brilliant eyebrow pencil. A spoolie brush will help you blend the product for a more natural look. The seller offers the pencil in several colors, including blonde, soft brown, medium brown and deep brown. The pencil is easy to use, and it’s a real must-have for your beauty products collection.

104,000+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Key features: Precise application

Several colors available

Includes a spoolie brush Promising review: It must be said I am not a makeup person. I was a part of the culture that plucked all their eyebrows out in the early 2000s. I have never gotten my eyebrows professionally done, but knew I had to do something. This eyebrow pen makes my eyebrows pop off my face without making me look like a clown. I might have to subscribe to a delivery every month if it’s possible! I love these. — Candice silva Buy this item on AMAZON here

11. Tame your eyebrows with this brilliant eyebrow shaping kit. The kit includes styling gel, 2 brushes and a spray bottle. The product is easy to use: wet the brush with water from the spray bottle, apply some gel onto the brush, then brush through your eyebrows, shaping them and filling in any sparse areas, until your eyebrows look bushy and full. From January 25 through January 27 you can buy this kit at a 50% discount (find the promo code below).

100+ ratings

4.2 out of 5 stars 50% discount PROMO CODE: 50XCHWR3 (valid January 25 through January 27) Key features: Works well on sparse and bushy eyebrows

Contains natural oils and vitamins

Moisturizes eyebrows

Promising review: My daughter has beautiful thick brows and this works perfectly to tame them. She says it goes on easy with the provided brush and water bottle. She says there is also no flaking, which is important. — KweenBee Buy this item on AMAZON here

You’ll definitely want to spend more time in your kitchen cooking delicious food with these 10 kitchen must-haves from Amazon. Thanks to their clever design and high-quality materials, these tools will help you achieve the best results with minimal effort and no mess in your kitchen!