10 Kitchen Must-Haves From Amazon That May Make You Want to Cook More Often
Even if you’re not a fan of cooking, you’ll want to spend more time in the kitchen just to use these 10 amazing kitchen tools from Amazon. They’ll turn cooking your favorite dishes into fun activities, helping you achieve the best results with minimal effort and no mess. At the end, you’ll find a promo code that will allow you to buy an amazing knife set at a 50% discount!
1. Your favorite smoothies will be ready in the blink of an eye if you use this amazing blender. Apart from the tall cup, the set includes a smaller cup and a mug with a handle and a to-go lid, as well as resealable lids for your ultimate convenience. This powerful device chops, mixes, and blends a large variety of ingredients, allowing you to cook lots of delicious dishes from appetizers to desserts.
103,000+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to clean 4.3
- Versatility 4.3
- Durability 4.1
Promising review:
- Love it! I used frozen fruit (not ice!) and it did great, blending it to a smoothie bowl level of thickness. I love it so far. It’s super easy to use and clean, and it comes with the perfect amount of accessories. I wish I had a little bag to put them all in to make sure I don’t lose the pieces, but I’m loving it so far. — EMP
2. Say goodbye to the mess on your stove and countertops with this brilliant utensil rest that features a drip pad. Its raised edges will catch all the mess, which makes this item a great addition to your kitchen tool collection. With 4 slots, you get enough space to place your cooking utensils and keep them separated. There is a large variety of colors available, which is the cherry on top.
36,600+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Heat resistance 4.8
- Easy to clean 4.8
- Easy to use 4.8
Promising review:
- This product is a time saver. No more wiping the stove and counter where utensils are dropped down or having to use a plate or bowl. This works perfectly to contain the mess of all my cooking objects that tend to get messy sometimes or misplaced around the kitchen. It’s affordable and very worth it. — T Jackson
3. This food processor can become your best cooking companion. Its clever design makes it easy to assemble and use the device. Simply press the lid to chop and release it to stop chopping. That’s it! Chop and mix up to 3 cups of ingredients. It’s the perfect size for everyday use, yet it’s small enough for space-saving storage. The bowl, the lid, and the removable blades are all dishwasher-safe for your convenience.
24,200+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to use 4.7
- Easy to clean 4.7
- Easy to assemble 4.7
Promising review:
- I LOVE THIS THING! It got great reviews, which is why I purchased it, and I am giving it a great review too! It’s easy to use and easy to clean. I needed it for a family recipe for ham loaf that uses cooked ham, but it needs to be ground up.
This little thing was perfect. Due to it being small, I had to do several small batches, which was no problem. I also used it to grind up the crackers for the cracker crumbs that the recipe calls for. — Gillian
4. No more strong garlic odor lingering on your hands! This garlic press has an ergonomic handle that requires minimal effort on your wrists and hands to crush garlic cloves in one go. The package also includes a garlic peeler and a cleaning brush. There are various colors available, including copper, silver, gold, red, and black.
21,400+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Sturdiness 4.7
- Value for the money 4.6
- Easy to use 4.5
Promising review:
- This is a great product that is built with high-quality materials, functions exactly as it should, and is easy and efficient to use for mincing garlic or onions. The bonus of the garlic peeler was great, as I had never used one, but it worked much faster than peeling by hand. I would recommend this product, as I felt I received what was described and got it at a great value. — Tyler
5. If you are a fan of homemade cheese, don’t miss out on this cheesecloth. Dye-free and odorless, it will not add any color or odor to your food. This is a versatile item that you can use pretty often in your kitchen. With the help of this cloth, you can cook not only cheese but also tea, coffee, juice, sauces, soups, vegetables, meat, and other dishes. The cloth is reusable, so it will serve you for a long time.
9,000+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to use 4.6
- Durability 4.5
- Sheerness 4.4
Promising review:
- I decided to juice some red apples and make my own apple cider vinegar. I did not want to add yeast to speed up the process. Therefore, I need some cheesecloth to execute this procedure.
It is a good deal. The maker gives you plenty, and it comes shrink-wrapped and airtight. I’m totally satisfied. — Superlogistics, LLC
6. Fans of waffles will appreciate this mini waffle maker that is a perfect choice for small kitchens. Its dual non-stick surface guarantees evenly cooked, delicious golden waffles every time. The compact size of the appliance takes up little counter space, while its sleek design and trendy color will match any kitchen décor. The seller offers these waffle makers in a great variety of bright colors. Heart-shaped and round-shaped waffle makers are available.
239,300+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Value for money 4.8
- Easy to use 4.8
- Durability 4.5
Promising review:
- It’s super cute and practical. I’m not one to write reviews and I don’t normally recommend things, but this is a keeper. It’s the first time I’ve used it, and I had a lot of trouble making them full-circle waffles, but I know that will come in time. If you were on the fence about this, I highly encourage you to go for it! I could not be more pleased with this purchase. — C. G. Lowther
7. This durable metal lemon squeezer will deliver fresh lemon juice right onto your plate. The holes at the bottom of the tool serve as a seed filter to prevent the pulp and seeds from getting into your food. This high-quality manual juicer is made from aluminum and is finished off with a food-grade coating for ultimate durability. The tool is perfect for squeezing lemons, limes, and small oranges.
42,800+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to use 4.8
- Easy to clean 4.7
- Quality of material 4.7
Promising review:
- It is an excellent, smartly designed and nicely built product. It doesn’t take up too much storage space. I have been looking for a long time for this kind of juice squeezer to use directly above my salad to get fresh lemon or lime juice for immediate use. This is the one.
It is heavy enough to squeeze out all the juice, but also easy to use for a person with small hands. It is very easy to clean. — Galina Sobolnitskaya
8. This 4-slice toaster has thousands of 5-star ratings for a reason. Adjustable toasting levels will allow you to select the perfect one for your bread, from slightly warm to dark and crunchy. The reheat function allows you to easily reheat previously toasted bread quickly at a lower temperature without burning. The appliance is perfect for toasting pastries, croissants, buns, rolls, pita, and more.
35,000+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Versatility 4.5
- Quality of material 4.2
- Easy to use 4.2
Promising review:
- This is a great little toaster! It’s so small and lightweight that we keep it under the cabinet and can easily pull it out to use and then put it away. It’s small, so large pieces of bread might need to be turned, but for the price, I really don’t mind.
It’s quick and gets the job done! The crumb tray easily opens for a quick clean too! I’d definitely recommend this if you don’t want to keep it on the countertop and just need something easy! — Dlci
9. This electric coffee grinder is perfect for grinding coffee beans and spices. Thanks to its durable stainless steel blades, this grinder turns making your favorite coffee into a breeze. The device is super easy to use. Just place the lid on the grinder and press the button to grind coffee, and release it to stop grinding.
56,000+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Customer ratings by feature:
- Cord length 4.6
- Easy to use 4.5
- Durability 4.4
Promising review:
- I didn’t expect it to be this effective. The price was right. I got coffee beans for a gift and didn’t want to spend a lot to have them ground. I found this and it’s great.
I buy beans now and use it at home. IT’S A GREAT BUY! — Theresa Sutter
10. This knife set is a real must-have, and you can buy it with a 50% discount. It looks stylish and elegant in any kitchen interior. The set includes 14 sharp knives, kitchen scissors, a vegetable peeler, a professional 2-stage knife sharpener, and a sleek space-saving knife holder. All the items are well-made and able to do a wide range of tasks, including cutting fruit and vegetables, bread, cheese, beef, chicken, and anything you can think of.
200+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
50% discount PROMO CODE: 50N2DKBN (valid January 27 through January 31)
Customer ratings by feature:
- Easy to hold 5.0
- Ergonomic 5.0
- Value for the money 4.7
Promising review:
- GET THIS NOW! I love the fact that the knives are black and SHARP, and the acrylic stand they go in sets the stage when it comes to elegance. There aren’t any placement instructions for the knives, but if it doesn’t go in smoothly, it doesn’t sit there.
I’ve been watching other sets and prices, and you can’t beat this entire set for the price. It’s nicely done! I highly recommend it for everyone, even those that don’t cook often. It’s so beautiful... — Lovely’s Home
Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity.