What 12 Famous Movie Couples Whose Adventures We Enjoyed Look Like Now

Once upon a time, Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth in Bridget Jones’s Diary made us stick to the screen and forget about anything else in the world, so exciting the twists and turns of their relationship were. But the actors starring in other romantic comedies were no less popular and convincing, like Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt in What Women Want. Now, after all these years, we became curious about what these actors look like now.

Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt, What Women Want

© What Women Want / Paramount Pictures and co-producers, Lions Gate / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News, Invision / Invision / East News

John Corbett and Nia Vardalos, My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey, Romeo and Juliet (1968)

John Malkovich and Glenn Close, Dangerous Liaisons

© Dangerous Liaisons / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Artur Barbarowski /East News, Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Keanu Reeves and Uma Thurman, Dangerous Liaisons

© Dangerous Liaisons / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Amy Harris / Invision / East News, CJ Rivera / Invision / East News

Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Hu, The Scorpion King

© The Scorpion King / Universal Pictures and co-producers, Elizabeth Goodenough / Everett Collection / East News, FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / East News

Michèle Mercier and Robert Hossein, Angélique, Marquise des Anges

© Angélique, marquise des anges / Fono Roma and co-producers, Chassery+Dufour+Klotchkoff+Zabulon / East News, AFP / EAST NEWS

We followed Angelique and Jeoffrey’s relationship in movies and read books about their adventures. But time doesn’t stand still: the starring actress of the film series is now 84 years old, and Robert Hossein passed away in 2020. In the photo above, he is 91 years old.

Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth, Bridget Jones’s Diary

© Bridget Jones's Diary / Miramax and co-producers, Elizabeth Goodenough / Everett Collection / East News, Faye Sadou / Associated Press / East News

Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, Moulin Rouge!

© Moulin Rouge! / Twentieth Century Fox and co-producers, NDZ / STAR MAX / IPx / Associated Press / East News, Isabelle Vautier / Starface / STARFACE PHOTO / East News

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, Pretty Woman

© Pretty Woman / Touchstone Pictures and co-producers, Evan Agostini / Invision / East News, GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP / East News

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, The Notebook

© The Notebook / New Line Cinema and co-producers, Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News, Stuart Hardy / ABACAPRESS.COM / Abaca / East News

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, Enchanted

© Enchanted / Walt Disney Pictures and co-producers, Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News, Marechal Aurore / ABACA / Abaca / East News

