My Boss Said There Were No Bonuses—Then I Saw His New Tesla

For three years, I worked 60-hour weeks at a mid-sized marketing firm. When bonus season rolled around, my manager, David, pulled us into a meeting with a somber face. “The numbers just aren’t there,” he sighed. “There’s no budget for bonuses this year. We have to tighten our belts.”

I was devastated. I had been counting on that money to pay for my sister’s surgery. That weekend, I saw David post a photo on Instagram: a shiny, top-of-the-line Tesla with the caption, “New year, new energy! Work hard, play harder.”

I was shaking with rage. I called him a greedy, soul-sucking corporate shill in a private message to my coworkers. I spent Monday morning polishing my resume, ready to quit and tell him exactly what I thought of his “belt-tightening.”

But before I could hand in my notice, our HR director pulled me aside. She had a printout of my private chat where I’d called David a “soul-sucking shill.” One of my “friends” had screenshotted it and sent it to the top. I felt sick, waiting for the words, “You’re fired.”

Instead, she told me that David had personally intervened. He explicitly asked them not to terminate me and told HR he “understood the frustration”. I walked out of her office with my head spinning. I wasn’t relieved; I was terrified.

I spent the next week waiting for the other shoe to drop, watching him through his glass office door. I’m convinced he is preparing a slow, calculated revenge—keeping me around just to make my life miserable or to build a case to ruin my reputation.

What’s going on? Is it revenge?