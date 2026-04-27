I Refuse to Sacrifice My Weekend for "Company Loyalty"—HR Got Involved

Hello, Bright Side:

Ok so I need to know if I’m wrong here because my whole office is acting like I committed a crime. My name is Clara (or that’s what I’ll go by here, anyway.)

I’m a project coordinator. Been at this company 3 years. Friday, literally two minutes before 4pm, my manager Derek drops a massive folder on my desk. I say, “This is 3 weeks of work!” He just walks over, drops it, laugh and goes: “Weekends exist for a reason. It better be ready on Monday.”

I looked at the folder. Full campaign brief, competitor analysis, content calendar, budget breakdown. A month’s worth of work. Due in a weekend. I asked him point blank: “Is there overtime pay for this?”

He laughed at me. Like, actually laughed. And walked away. So I left. Folder on the desk, bag on my shoulder, out the door at 4:01.

I didn’t touch it all weekend. Not once. I went to the farmers market, called my mom, watched TV. Completely normal weekend.