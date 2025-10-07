I Refused to Give My Desk to a New Coworker and Now HR Is Involved

“Hi, Bright Side,

My name’s Violet, I have worked at my company for three years. While the office is technically ‘hot desking,’ everyone knows I’ve sat at the same workstation for over a year. It has my ergonomic chair, my monitor setup, and even a small plant. I have back issues, so it’s been quietly understood that this is my spot.

A new coworker, ‘Mark’ (31M), joined our team last month. From his first week, he kept choosing my desk, even though plenty of others were free. At first, I asked politely, and he brushed me off with, ‘Desks don’t belong to anyone here.’

The next time, he’d moved my chair, shoved my plant aside, and adjusted everything. I told him, ‘This is my setup, please don’t use it.’ He rolled his eyes but moved.

Last week, I came in and found him there again. I snapped and said, ‘Stop sitting at my desk. This isn’t funny anymore.’ He got defensive, claimed I was being ‘territorial,’ and went to HR.”