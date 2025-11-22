I Put My Family First for Years—Then They Made Me Regret It When My Wife Was Expecting

“Hi Bright Side,

I honestly don’t write things like this but I’m kinda shaking while typing, so sorry if this is all over the place.

I (34M) basically spent half my life taking care of my family after my dad passed. Like... actually taking care of them. Bills, groceries, mortgage, random emergencies, all of it. My siblings, Rowan and Jace, were still teens back then, and my mom had NO idea how to handle finances. I just stepped in because someone had to. And I kept doing it. For YEARS. Even after moving out, even after getting married. It was just ’expected.’

Anyway, fast-forward to a few months ago. My wife, Calla, finds out she’s pregnant. We’d been trying for a long time, so yeah, we cried like idiots. After that, we found this tiny but super decent house. We’re not rich, but it’s ours, you know?

So obviously I tell my family. I honestly went in thinking they’d be happy for us.”