My Dream Job Seemed Perfect—Then It Got Me Into Legal Trouble

Dear Kerry,



Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.



Your leverage isn’t quitting. It’s forcing them to terminate you without triggering repayment, and everything you do from this point should quietly aim at that. Stop having emotional, honest conversations with HR. Those only help them.



Instead, start documenting everything that violates what you were sold: the “remote” job turning into constant overtime, weekend availability that was never specified, micromanagement that makes targets unclear, and being pressured to “give back” personal time spent on company-paid courses.



Those details matter because they point to material misrepresentation and changed working conditions after relocation, which is exactly where clawback clauses become vulnerable.



Get a copy of the full contract and highlight anything vague around hours, availability, performance metrics, and training obligations.



Then take that documentation to an employment lawyer before you resign, and ask specifically whether constructive dismissal applies in your jurisdiction. If it does, they can’t enforce repayment because they effectively broke the agreement.



In the meantime, stop volunteering extra hours, work strictly within what’s written, and let performance be evaluated against unclear standards.



Companies that rely on clawback traps often back down the moment legal language appears, because they know these clauses only work when employees quit quietly. Your goal isn’t to “suck it up.” It’s to make staying legally uncomfortable for them without giving them the resignation they’re waiting for.