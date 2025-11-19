14 Unresolved Nanny Stories That Keep Us Guessing

OMG, you WERE NOT HARSH. I can't even explain how many things could have gone wrong, because you were unaware of EVERYTHING regarding that child! A 12 year old with a physical condition that you knew nothing about how to handle, and a mental equivalent of a baby, could have been deadly. I am aware of how hard taking care of a child in a teenage or pre-teen body is. It is physically and emotionally draining. No matter how much the parents may have needed the night out, they put an unprepared and I'll equipped, barely a teenager yourself in charge. Very dangerous for everyone involved. You should NOT go back to watch them.