17 People Who Played the Online Shopping Lottery and Got a Hilarious Surprise
day ago
Sometimes, what the courier delivers looks nothing like what was in the picture. As a result, it’s either embarrassing to gift or wear, yet too wasteful to throw away. These photos are perfect examples of how brutally expectations and reality can differ when shopping online.
A gift from my dad. He was thrilled with his idea, but I knew right away what awaited me just by looking at the box.
I ordered a box of fruits. Here’s what I got in the end. Surprise!
I just emailed their service and am crossing my fingers.
- I feel so sorry for you, but I can’t stop laughing. © prisontat / Reddit
This is not what I expected.
I ordered a hat for the baby. It’s the most unfortunate and funniest purchase in my life.
Expectation vs reality
My aunt ordered a cake for my uncle’s birthday. Here’s what the baker gave us. We thought it was some kind of joke, but no!
I ordered a lighter as a gift. By the way, on the official website! Now I don’t even know how to gift this.
I ordered a T-shirt with a print, and here’s what I got.
I bought a tiger as a gift for the neighbor’s daughter. I’m horrified, but my daughter is thrilled and begs to give the toy to her. Looks like I’ll have to find a new gift.
I wanted to surprise my fiancé, paid over $100. I really doubt he’ll recognize Charizard in this.
I ordered a bouquet for my girlfriend. I’m just speechless.
I bought a cute little mouse online for Halloween.
I certainly didn’t think it would be made of stone. But this exceeded all expectations. Lesson learned.
My boyfriend decided to surprise me with a bouquet.
- But you will remember these flowers for a lifetime! © ImeyuMnenie / Pikabu
I bought a painting with a goose. I’m disappointed.
I ordered a wig for Halloween.
And here is another hilarious article where expectation and reality ended up on different planets.
