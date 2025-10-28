17 People Who Played the Online Shopping Lottery and Got a Hilarious Surprise

Sometimes, what the courier delivers looks nothing like what was in the picture. As a result, it’s either embarrassing to gift or wear, yet too wasteful to throw away. These photos are perfect examples of how brutally expectations and reality can differ when shopping online.

A gift from my dad. He was thrilled with his idea, but I knew right away what awaited me just by looking at the box.

I ordered a box of fruits. Here’s what I got in the end. Surprise!

I just emailed their service and am crossing my fingers.

I feel so sorry for you, but I can’t stop laughing. © prisontat / Reddit

This is not what I expected.

I ordered a hat for the baby. It’s the most unfortunate and funniest purchase in my life.

Expectation vs reality

My aunt ordered a cake for my uncle’s birthday. Here’s what the baker gave us. We thought it was some kind of joke, but no!

I ordered a lighter as a gift. By the way, on the official website! Now I don’t even know how to gift this.

I ordered a T-shirt with a print, and here’s what I got.

I bought a tiger as a gift for the neighbor’s daughter. I’m horrified, but my daughter is thrilled and begs to give the toy to her. Looks like I’ll have to find a new gift.

I wanted to surprise my fiancé, paid over $100. I really doubt he’ll recognize Charizard in this.

I ordered a bouquet for my girlfriend. I’m just speechless.

I bought a cute little mouse online for Halloween.

I certainly didn’t think it would be made of stone. But this exceeded all expectations. Lesson learned.

My boyfriend decided to surprise me with a bouquet.

But you will remember these flowers for a lifetime! © ImeyuMnenie / Pikabu

I bought a painting with a goose. I’m disappointed.

I ordered a wig for Halloween.