17 Times When Expectation and Reality Ended Up on Different Planets

Sometimes we paint a perfect picture in our heads: a beautiful vacation, a nice cake, or a perfect renovation. And then we face the harsh reality, which looks quite different from what we imagined. In this article, we put together the funniest and brightest examples where expectations and reality didn’t meet at all.

“Bought this dress and finally received it 3 months later just to be ripped off.”

“Got the cake I ordered and laughed so hard my stomach hurt.”

“My kid literally called it a monster and wouldn’t even sit at the table with us so long as it was there.”

“Latex thigh highs ordered but got what seems like the case for sleeping bags.”

When you want to go for that trashy look, I guess it works. © KnownMonk / Reddit

“What I ordered vs what I got”

“An acquaintance wanted a tattoo like the photo on the left. They even charged her for the final result.”

“Felting is no joke!”

“My girlfriend tried to recreate a photo she saw online with our cat.”

“So we rented a hotel with a pool for $200.”

“My wife bought a brand new antifog mirror for the shower. Couldn’t wait to try it out, to shave in the shower...”

“Disappointed mantis”

“Not quite the same”

“Booked a flight with the expectation of having a window seat.”

They could’ve at least hung a picture of outside. © lake2014 / Reddit

“The bracelets I ordered vs the bracelets I received. So bad it’s actually funny.”

That’s so bad that I feel like it’s illegal. © NotMyThrowawayNope / Reddit

“I’m actually crying.”

I could have done a better job than that! © taliaf1312 / Reddit

“Pavlova dessert from the same restaurant, 3 years apart.”

“Tried to recreate the fish tank drink someone posted online. Inspiration vs my attempt. Took picture immediately. The nerds bleed too quickly and crushed ice melted because it’s hot.”