11 Everyday Things We’ve Been Doing Wrong All Along
We often do things out of habit, without realizing that we’re actually making our lives more complicated. As a result, we spend more time on trivial tasks, food goes to waste faster, and our favorite clothes get ruined. For example, toilet paper shouldn’t be stored in the bathroom, and dishwashing liquid shouldn’t be applied directly to the sponge. We put together a list of things like this that you might find useful.
Struggling to thread a needle
Probably everyone remembers the frustration when you have to spend 5 minutes trying to thread a needle, and it doesn’t work out. But, it turns out there’s a way to quickly deal with this: simply wrap the thread around the needle, making a small loop, and firmly pinch the ends between your fingers. Then, remove the loop off the needle and thread it through the eye.
Storing eggs in the fridge the old-fashioned way
Many people know that it’s best to store eggs not in the special compartment on the refrigerator door, but on the bottom shelf. However, it turns out there’s another way to keep them fresh: you just need to turn the eggs over in their cardboard or plastic box, placing them with the pointed ends down. In this position, the yolk is closer to the center of the egg, so it stays fresh longer.
Also, it’s better not to throw away the factory box. The fact is that eggs easily absorb the aromas of other foods, and the packaging protects them from this quite well.
Just breaking spaghetti
Although breaking pasta can drive any true foodie to hysteria, sometimes pasta simply doesn’t fit in its original form in the pot, and you have to resort to extremes. However, anyone who has ever tried to break spaghetti in half knows that doing so without damage is almost impossible: pasta pieces have a tendency to scatter all over the kitchen.
But there is a solution. To accomplish this difficult task without losing a single piece of pasta, you need to tightly twist the spaghetti and only then break it. Researchers have even invented a special machine for this purpose.
Peeling off sticky notes from the bottom up
Sticky notes are undeniably convenient, but there’s one catch. As soon as you stick a note to any surface, it tends to curl up, making it impossible to read the note. Quite an annoying feature. It turns out this happens because most people remove sheets from the pad incorrectly. They should peel them off not from bottom to top, but sideways — from left to right.
Folding socks
Anyone who has ever rifled through an entire dresser in a futile search for a matching sock knows that the easiest way to avoid this is to roll both socks into a ball. But the trouble is, as it turns out, this method of storage ruins socks. They quickly stretch and lose shape.
Ideally, the items should be neatly laid flat on top of each other, after sorting them by fabric type. So, it seems there is no perfect solution: either the socks will get lost, or they will stretch.
Applying dishwashing liquid to the sponge
It might seem that liquid is best poured carefully directly onto the sponge, not squeezed onto the dishes. However, if you overdo it a bit with the amount — as many people do — it will take significantly more time to wash. You’ll have to spend a long time rinsing foam and product residue from plates and cups.
It’s better to take a plastic container, fill it with water, and dilute a little dishwashing liquid in it. This way, you can save on the product and water, and the process will be much faster.
Putting hot sauce in the fridge
The purpose of a refrigerator is to keep food fresh for a longer period and prevent spoilage. However, not all foods are intended for a fridge.
For instance, it’s better not to store spicy sauces in the refrigerator, as they might partially lose their flavor and heat. The same applies to soy sauce: most varieties can easily be kept in a cupboard for a year. The main thing is to first read the instruction on the label.
Keeping toilet paper in the bathroom
We usually try to store things where we use them so that they are within reach. But this is not always a good idea. For example, keeping a stock of toilet paper in the bathroom is not advisable.
Firstly, this room is always more humid, and the paper can spoil or even become moldy. Secondly, this room is often cleaned with various strong agents, and they gradually get absorbed into the paper, which is also not very pleasant. It’s better to store a pack of toilet paper in another, drier room.
Buying a bra at the wrong time of the month
Many women notice that their breast size changes throughout the month. The bust can significantly increase right before a period. Therefore, if you buy a new bra during your period, it will be, at best, uncomfortable to wear on other days. Experts recommend shopping for lingerie around the middle of the cycle — that way, it will fit much better.
Wearing leggings with underwear
Although it sounds somewhat provocative, experts don’t recommend wearing underwear under sportswear during workouts. Any physical activity causes sweating, and a heated, wet body is an ideal place for bacteria to grow. An additional layer of clothing only worsens the situation. So ideally, it is better to wear leggings or shorts right on the bare body and, of course, take a shower after going to the gym.
Ironing jeans
Although jeans without creases and wrinkles look exceptionally neat, ironing doesn’t benefit them. The high temperature exposure causes the pants to fade and stretch faster, especially if they are made of lower-quality denim. This, of course, doesn’t mean that ironing jeans is strictly prohibited and that one must walk around in a wrinkled pair. It’s just that if the jeans are dear to your heart, it’s better to iron them as rarely as possible.
