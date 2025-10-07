11 Everyday Things We’ve Been Doing Wrong All Along

Many people know that it’s best to store eggs not in the special compartment on the refrigerator door, but on the bottom shelf. However, it turns out there’s another way to keep them fresh: you just need to turn the eggs over in their cardboard or plastic box, placing them with the pointed ends down. In this position, the yolk is closer to the center of the egg, so it stays fresh longer.

Also, it’s better not to throw away the factory box. The fact is that eggs easily absorb the aromas of other foods, and the packaging protects them from this quite well.