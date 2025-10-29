I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
10+ Powerful Photos From the Past That Speak Louder Than Words
Curiosities
23 hours ago
1. “My grandma with me in my swanky panorama pram, 1976.”
- “She always took great care of her appearance and looked great throughout her life, really, even well into her 90s. She wasn’t a particularly nice person tbh, but mellowed when she got very old.” © higglety_piggletypop / Reddit
2. “My grandma at 16, in 1943. She said she used to go to a photo booth and have a photo taken every time she had her hair done and liked the way it looked.”
3. “I lost my eye to cancer when I was about 5. This is me on my first picture day (1998).”
- If we went to the same school and were in the same class, I’d tell everyone you’re my boyfriend. © Sacarastic-one / Reddit
4. “My parents 9 +/- months before I was born. Around May 1981.”
- “Your dad’s white tuxedo and your mom’s lace sleeves are absolutely iconic. This screams early 80s elegance. They look genuinely happy, too, not just doing the stiff formal wedding photo thing.” © WonderfulSofia6462 / Reddit
5. “My grandmama cutting up in the hotel on a choir trip (1950s).”
- “She’s doing the bicycle exercise! It used to be so popular, my mother used to do this.” © Optimal_Life_1259 / Reddit
6. “My mom and grandma (both Estelle) in 1965.”
- “8 years before I was born. My mom was 29 here and grandma was 57 (but she looks a lot older)! Grandma died 3 years later.”
7. “My grandfather was a professional roller skater. 1950s.”
- “The gray tones, the depth of field, the backdrop he’s posing on, the style of the skates, his outfit, his haircut — everything about this image indicates it was more likely produced in the 1920s-1930s. Even the broken edge of the photo in the lower left shows the photographic paper was of a style utilized in the earlier decades, not the 1950s.” © for2fly / Reddit
- “You are probably right, I found this photo in my mother’s garage, and she was 82. I really don’t know anything else other than it was my grandfather and the story told was he was a professional roller skater.” © Brewcrew1886 / Reddit
8. “My hon and I in 1980. High School Seniors after Disneyland date.”
9. “The sweet nurse holding me after my birth, 1953.”
10. “My husband’s Grandmother turns 104 this year! She still puts on her wig, makeup, and jewelry every day. Doesn’t need glasses & still has all of her teeth.”
- “Well, she’s doing better than me at 24.” © lowrcase / Reddit
11. “My dad and me at the zoo in the 90s.”
Preview photo credit ninjadertle / Reddit, Sacarastic-one / Reddit
