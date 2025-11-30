15 Photos That Prove Expectation and Reality Can Be Worlds Apart

Shopping online, choosing a hotel by its photos, ordering a cake, or going to a beauty salon — all of this sometimes feels like a lottery. You never know: will you get a splendid cake or a sugary monster, will they give you the manicure of your dreams or one so bad you’ll want to hide it in mittens. We put together 15 examples where reality exceeded expectations, just not in the way you’d hope.

We wanted to make a cake with our own hands, but something went wrong. The taste, though, was exceptional.

I really thought I’d just have small gold flakes on my face. But it looked crazy. The result was worth it though.

Holy cow! This made me choke! © nogoodbrat / Reddit

Mom tried to knit a hat for the dog.

This is how I imagined my walks with my little one would be, and how they actually turned out. To this day, my child is still a mystery to me.

I ordered a cute toy and here’s what I received instead.

I ordered clip-on bangs. It was supposed to be cool.

A friend of my wife ordered an ornament, so my wife decided to order the same. And here’s what arrived.

I showed the hairdresser the photo of the haircut I wanted, but she decided to do her own thing. It looks stylish, but it doesn’t suit my face.

I participated in a pumpkin decorating contest. Inspiration photo vs my work.

I ordered a cake for my boyfriend at a local bakery. They said they could recreate it from the photo. I was shocked when I picked up the cake, now it’s my favorite fail.

Oh my God, this is hilarious! © Fancy_Possible9891 / Reddit

I wanted a manicure like this. The first tech gave up right away, while another tried their best to save it. But I don’t like it.

Nothing prepared me for the second pic. © atruepear / Reddit

Now I have a doormat instead of a rug.

My new vase turned out to be plastic and squashed. Honestly, I just didn’t read the description.

The worst vacation experience of my rather long life

I swear, my hand is a normal size.