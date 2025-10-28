I Refuse to Include My In-Laws in Our Vacation, This Trip Is for My Family Only

I thought that was the end of it, awkward, sure, but over. We went on our trip, had fun, and honestly, I tried not to think about her.

But when we got back, my MIL refused to speak to us. She’s been making passive-aggressive posts about “being excluded” and how “kids learn from selfish parents.” Now my husband’s feeling guilty and says maybe we should’ve just invited them to keep the peace.

I’m honestly losing it. I planned, paid for, and organized everything. It was supposed to be our time.

Am I really the bad guy here for not wanting my in-laws to hijack a family vacation? How do I even handle this without it turning into a battle?

-Monica