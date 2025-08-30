My MIL Excluded Our Children From a Family Trip, So I Made Sure It Was “Unforgettable”

When I found out, I asked her directly why our kids were excluded. “It’s a more mature trip. Too much walking for little ones,” she said. The thing is, her daughter’s younger kid is the same age as ours.

Two days before the trip, I called her and said something had come up and we couldn’t make it. She sounded almost pleased. But what she didn’t know was that we sent our kids with their cousins, with my sister-in-law’s help, and booked ourselves a beach getaway instead.

My MIL lost her mind when she saw the kids arrive instead of us. She called my husband, fuming. He just said, “They deserved to be included this time.”