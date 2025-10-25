I Refused to Tip After a $250 Dinner Because the Waiter Didn’t Deserve It
I know some people will hate me for saying this, but I refused to tip after a terrible dining experience on our special day, and I don’t regret it. What I didn’t expect was how the waiter reacted publicly, and it is still bothering me.
My husband and I decided to celebrate our anniversary at a fancy restaurant we’d been saving up for and booked a table in advance. We wanted something special, but from the moment we walked in, it was chaos.
The place was packed and loud, like a bar on a Friday night. The music was not soft, people were shouting over their meals, and we could barely hear each other.
Still, we tried to stay positive. It was our anniversary, after all. But things went downhill fast.
The service was painfully slow; it took almost twenty minutes just to get water. When our waitress finally showed up, she didn’t greet us, didn’t smile, and just asked what we wanted.
When our food arrived, my husband’s steak was undercooked, and my pasta tasted like it came straight out of a microwave. We politely told her about the mistakes, but she just shrugged and said, “Sorry, the kitchen’s super busy tonight.” No effort to fix it.
We sat there waiting, hoping she’d at least offer to check back later, but she disappeared. By the time we finished what little we could eat, we were both disappointed and irritated.
Then came the bill. It was a hefty $250. For slow service, bad food, and zero effort, that number hit hard.
I decided not to leave a tip. I know servers expect big tips at fancy places, but at some point, enough is enough. You gotta do at least SOMETHING to deserve it.
As I placed the signed bill on the table, the waiter came over to pick it up quickly. She looked furious. I signaled my husband, and we got up to leave.
To my surprise, she grabbed my arm. I froze. She laughed in mockery and loudly said, “DON’T you worry about it, honey, I deal with cheapskates like you all the time.” My jaw dropped.
My husband stood up immediately and told her to back off. Other people were staring. It was soooo humiliating. We left right after that, and I was shaking in the car.
When I shared the story with my friends, the reactions were split. Some said I did the right thing, that tipping isn’t automatic, especially when the service is awful. Others said I should have complained to the manager or tipped at least something instead of refusing to tip altogether to avoid looking “cheap”.
I think it’s not about the money at all. It’s about the attitude, bad service, and the entitlement to get a nice tip regardless of the service you provide. I always leave a nice tip when the service is good.
And honestly, if that waiter thought I was a “cheapskate,” then so be it. At least I know I wasn’t rewarding bad behavior. Maybe she’ll treat the next customers better.
