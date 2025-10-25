I Refused to Tip After a $250 Dinner Because the Waiter Didn’t Deserve It

To my surprise, she grabbed my arm. I froze. She laughed in mockery and loudly said, “DON’T you worry about it, honey, I deal with cheapskates like you all the time.” My jaw dropped.

My husband stood up immediately and told her to back off. Other people were staring. It was soooo humiliating. We left right after that, and I was shaking in the car.

When I shared the story with my friends, the reactions were split. Some said I did the right thing, that tipping isn’t automatic, especially when the service is awful. Others said I should have complained to the manager or tipped at least something instead of refusing to tip altogether to avoid looking “cheap”.

I think it’s not about the money at all. It’s about the attitude, bad service, and the entitlement to get a nice tip regardless of the service you provide. I always leave a nice tip when the service is good.

And honestly, if that waiter thought I was a “cheapskate,” then so be it. At least I know I wasn’t rewarding bad behavior. Maybe she’ll treat the next customers better.