I Refuse to Let an Interviewer Belittle Me, So I Turned the Tables in Seconds

Minutes ago, I was in a Zoom panel interview with an insurance company. This was a second round of interviews after my initial interview with the manager (who gave me a positive review). The first two interviewers who showed up on time seemed professional and greeted me. The last interviewer was this old lady who seemed annoyed and barely acknowledged my presence.

She started the interview with, “So I saw your resume, and it looks like it lacks a great deal of experience and skills for this particular job. Why should we even consider you? Give us good reasons.” I answered by highlighting my skills, achievements, and relevant experience related to the role.

She cut me off towards the end and said, “This is not a marketing job; tell us how you will sell our insurance.” I was confused and stated that this job role was advertised as a marketing job, and the hiring manager seemed to like my background.