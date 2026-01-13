I Refused to Let My DIL Walk All Over Me in My Own House—Then She Went Too Far

Dear Bright Side,

My son called me and told me that he had lost his job. My DIL was a housewife, so with the drop in income they were broke. I wasn’t going to let my son end up on the street, so I offered to let them stay with me until he could find another job.

He was very grateful and they moved in immediately. In the beginning, things were going well, even though I was expecting to have some problems with my DIL. She’s from a more upper-class family, and I know that she never liked my ’quaint little cottage.’

But just as I was starting to let my guard down, things took a turn. About 2 months ago, my DIL started acting like a ’boss’ in MY house. She started reorganizing things, gave me a schedule, and even started buying groceries for me to cook.