I Stopped Answering Work Chats After 6 PM and It Became an HR Issue

I just stopped replying.

6:07 PM—Slack message.

Didn’t answer.

The next morning, I did.

That’s it. That was the crime.

Week 1:

Nothing happens. I start thinking maybe all those LinkedIn posts about work-life balance weren’t lies.

Week 2:

My manager starts tagging me instead of DMing.

“Just looping you in.”

“FYI.”

“Quick question.”

All after 6.

Week 3:

Someone jokes in a meeting, “Guess we have to catch you before sunset now.”

Everyone laughs. I smile like it’s funny.

Week 4:

HR calendar invite. No agenda.

They open with, “This isn’t a problem.”

Which is always how problems start.

They ask if I’m “still fully engaged.”

They ask if I’m “available outside core hours.”

They ask if I’m “struggling with workload or motivation.”

I say no. I say I’m working my hours. I say nothing changed except the time of my replies.

HR nods. Writes things down.

After that:

My name stops appearing on late projects.

I’m described as “solid, but not flexible.”

A role that needed “ownership” suddenly isn’t for me.

No warning. No write-up. No policy cited. Just vibes.

Two months later, a coworker tells me HR asked if I was “quiet quitting.”

That’s when I realized I hadn’t opted out of anything. I’d just reminded them I was a person.