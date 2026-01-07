I Refuse to Earn Less Just Because They Found a Cheaper Version of Me

Dear Bright Side,

I trained the intern, Liz, for 8 months until she became fully efficient. Now HR wants to cut my salary by 20%. I protested; she laughed: “You’re not irreplaceable! Liz does your job for 30% less!”

I didn’t argue. I smiled. Because for weeks, I had already been interviewing with competitors.

For a while, I felt my job security was at risk. So the moment I heard about the pay cut, I called the competing firm and accepted their offer. The salary was the same as my current one, but at least there was no cut.

So the next day, everybody froze when they discovered my all-staff email:

“Dear team,

After 9 years, I’ve decided to resign and move on to a new opportunity. I’m grateful for the time we’ve worked together, but I can’t continue building my future here.

Best regards”

Management panicked.

They immediately called me into a meeting and asked me to reconsider. They rely on my 9-year experience, so the productivity would be deeply impacted without me. Also, Liz is still a newbie, and they know too well that she can’t replace me in case of high-pressure situations.

To convince me, they reversed the pay cut and offered a 10% salary increase instead.

Now I’m stuck...

Should I leave after this salary cut drama and toxic management? Or should I stay for the raise, after investing 9 years in the same company?

— Heather