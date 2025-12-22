I Refused to Take Work Calls on Weekends, Now HR Got Involved

Dear Bright Side,

I asked to work remotely for 2 weeks after a family emergency. My mom was in critical condition, and I had to travel back to my hometown to be with her. All my work is on my PC, and I knew I could easily do everything from home with no loss of productivity and no delays for our projects.

HR refused. She just said, very dryly, “Your contract says in-office employee.”

So I had to take an unpaid leave.

A few weeks later, we landed a big new project, and HR suddenly needed me. She asked me to do weekend calls with the client because the situation was “urgent.” This time, I replied, “Sorry! Not allowed to work from home!”