I Refused to Take Work Calls on Weekends, Now HR Got Involved
Many workplaces today struggle with clear rules around remote work, personal emergencies, and the pressure to be available outside regular hours. These situations can create tension, misunderstandings, and even unexpected consequences when company policies aren’t applied fairly. Recently, a reader wrote to us with her story about refusing weekend work calls and the unexpected outcome.
Mandy’s letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I asked to work remotely for 2 weeks after a family emergency. My mom was in critical condition, and I had to travel back to my hometown to be with her. All my work is on my PC, and I knew I could easily do everything from home with no loss of productivity and no delays for our projects.
HR refused. She just said, very dryly, “Your contract says in-office employee.”
So I had to take an unpaid leave.
A few weeks later, we landed a big new project, and HR suddenly needed me. She asked me to do weekend calls with the client because the situation was “urgent.” This time, I replied, “Sorry! Not allowed to work from home!”
The next day, imagine my horror when I found out that HR had sent an email to everyone.
It said:
“Dear colleagues,
Starting Monday, we will be updating all employment contracts. There will no longer be a distinction between in-office and remote workers: all employees will be on in-office contracts.
In addition, you need to remain flexible and available to handle urgent matters remotely during weekends when needed to support key projects and clients.
This decision follows a recent situation that revealed limits in our current policies. Our aim is to ensure smoother collaboration and protect the success and stability of our projects and company.
Thank you for your understanding.
Human Resources”
Now I’m clearly seen as the “bad person” in the company. The one responsible for this drastic measure that has left my colleagues unhappy and frustrated.
How should I handle things?
Was I wrong for saying no to the weekend calls?
— Mandy
Thank you for trusting us with such a personal and painful story. You were dealing with a real family emergency and still tried to protect your work and your team, and that deserves recognition, not blame. What happened with HR and the new policy is unfair and understandably upsetting.
We’ve put together some advice to help you navigate what comes next.
Clarify the story with your manager.
I think you can sue your workplace fir one side drastically contact change ?
Ask for a short one-to-one and calmly explain the full timeline: HR refused remote work during your family emergency using the “in-office employee” contract, then later wanted urgent weekend remote work from you.
Emphasize that you never broke the remote work policy; you simply followed the rule they enforced. This helps protect your reputation, so your manager doesn’t secretly blame you for HR’s harsh “new” hybrid policy.
Use one clear sentence with coworkers.
When colleagues hint you caused the stricter remote work rules, don’t over-justify or argue.
Use one firm, repeatable line: “HR denied me remote work during my mom’s emergency, then tried to make me work remotely on weekends—I just followed their own rule.”
This shows it’s not about you being difficult but about inconsistent HR decisions and a toxic company culture around flexible work.
Build a personal record of events.
Write a dated timeline for yourself: your mom’s critical condition, your remote work request, HR’s refusal, your unpaid leave, the weekend calls request, your “not allowed to work from home” answer, and the mass email.
Save screenshots or emails if you have them. If management, HR, or even future employers question the story, you’ll have a clear record of how the company weaponized policy instead of supporting employee well-being.
Treat this as a culture “stress test.”
If you are a non-exempt employee (this depends on your work authority and responsibility, NOT on salary vs. hourly), make it clear that any work in excess of 40 hours per week, whether in office or at home, is subject to overtime pay. This should give your employer pause before expecting evening or weekend work.
Meanwhile, start looking for a new job, one with clear, agreed-upon work hours, location, etc
Use this incident as a real-life test of your employer’s values on work—life balance, remote work, and how they treat staff in a crisis. A company that denies support during a family emergency but demands unpaid weekend availability later is showing serious red flags for burnout and long-term mental health.
Quietly start exploring healthier workplaces where flexible work and basic empathy aren’t punished but built into the culture.
