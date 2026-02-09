I Refuse to Lose My 24-Year Career Because of One Bad Client—Loyalty Is a Lie

She smiled, and I instantly knew that this discussion wasn’t over. But what stunned me was that the CEO called me at 2 AM in a complete panic. He said that the client had gotten so angry that she had given HR an ultimatum.

She said that they could either fire me or lose her as a client. My boss said I had to come in early the next day to have a meeting about it. And when I arrived, the entire HR team was in his office. They said that they “have to put the business first.”

But they didn’t know that I had secretly spoken to the finance department and arranged for the client’s tariffs to be lowered for the next three months. Her increase had been temporarily delayed. But I didn’t say anything. I just let them talk.

My boss was feeling very guilty and offered me a severance package. I’d get a large lump sum, and he offered to push me through on early retirement, which I appreciated. The entire thing would put me exactly where I wanted to be just 5 years earlier, so I accepted.

But yesterday they found out about what I had done, and now that the client is satisfied, they want to withdraw the offer they put on the table. So, Bright Side, should I give in and stay for the next 5 years? Or should I demand what I was offered and see where it leads?

Kind regards,

Gina H.