I Refuse to Support My Wife After She Insulted My Parents

I called my mom that night, my hands shaking as I held the phone. I expected anger, but instead she sounded calm, almost tired. She told me she would drop the lawsuit immediately if two things happened: my wife apologized, and she was allowed to see her grandchild again without supervision.

No money, no conditions beyond that.

When I told my wife, she said no. She believes my parents owe us. That’s because they can “afford it” and we can’t, their help isn’t generosity, it’s responsibility. She says backing down would mean admitting we were wrong. Now I’m stuck in the middle, watching my family fracture while my child is stuck in the middle of the chaos.

Do I stand by my wife and accept that my parents may walk away forever—or do I push for an apology that could save my family, even if it destroys my marriage?