9 Times People Wished the Ground Would Just Swallow Them Whole

day ago
We all have those moments we replay in our heads at 2 a.m., wishing the ground would just swallow us whole. The people in today’s stories lived through those exact situations, the kind you can’t decide whether to laugh at or hide from. And somehow, sharing them makes everything feel a little lighter.

  • I was at an NFL game and something I had ate earlier had just wrecked my stomach and left me with horrible gas. Like the kind which clears a room it is so bad. I was walking up the stairs to my seat mid game and really had to let one rip. Right then the crowd cheered and I thought the moment was right. What I didn’t realize is that I was at the same level as a woman sitting in her seat on the aisle and I literally farted right in her ear. I looked back at her as she looked at me with shock and disgust, I quickly turned away and climbed the stairs as fast as I could and blended into the crowd. I still think about her time to time, and how horrible that must have truly been for her and just cringe at what an idiot I was. © Rocketmax / Reddit
  • I had a great day at a waterpark / outdoor pool and towards the afternoon a woman came up to me and whispered in my ear that I have a problem with my swimsuit. I reached behind a noticed a huge gap. The fabric was torn right in the middle and you could see my white, rear. I was running around like this all day and no one said anything. © flabinella / Reddit
  • I hit face first into a street light lamp post because I was staring (while walking) at a beautiful girl walking towards the direction where I am coming from. It was in front of the main gate of our university. Hundreds of students saw it. My friends laughed hard as hell.
    © KiwiPin0 / Reddit
  • This was during my Sophomore year in math class. I sat between two gentleman. I was really congested that day and thus pretty tired at the same time. I was resting my head in my hand and hunched over my math book when I felt a sneeze coming. I went to lean back but apparently didn’t move quick enough when the force of this sneeze sent my face hurling into my desk. My head smacked the desk so hard that I bounced back up like a basketball. At that point I was just dizzy and like “Uhhh....”. Meanwhile, the two guys next to me just completely lost it. The one on the right is howling with laughter. The one on the left has his face in his hands and is snorting. The teacher looked at us so confused and all I could say was “...I sneezed.” © sleepcantcatchme / Reddit
  • I was in an elevator with my boss when my stomach growled loudly. He laughed and said, “Sounds like you skipped breakfast.” Then the smell hit us. I felt so embarrassed until I realized his lunch (seafood pasta) had spilled inside his briefcase. The whole elevator reeked, and we both stood there pretending nothing was wrong for ten painfully long floors.
  • My boss called me into her office, looking serious. I thought I was getting fired. She handed me a baby gift and said, “Congratulations!” I wasn’t pregnant. I just stared at the pink blanket. Turns out she’d mixed me up with another employee who shared my last name the one who had just gone on maternity leave. We both laughed, but the next day she sent an apology email titled “To the non-pregnant one.”
  • I don’t know if it was more cringeworthy than embarrassing, but thinking back I definitely grimace...
    I was in kindergarten and was playing in the sandbox at recess one day with my friend. We were making a sandcastle but didn’t have any sand that was wet enough to form a solid structure.
    I had been holding my pee for a while, and being 5 years old I didn’t want to stop playing, so i let it out while I was sitting and promptly let my friend know that I had magically found some wet sand that we could build with, and no one was the wiser. We built a damn good castle.
    Sorry, Matthew. © yourideas*** / Reddit
  • In middle school, I got in trouble for spitting on the floor and to get out of it, I pretended to be slow. © ItsJustAlice / Reddit
  • Speech class, chick gets up for her presentation and freezes up. For 3 minutes straight. Teacher did not stop the clock did not excuse her did nothing but watch her sit there and sweat. We all looked at each other and back at her for 3 min straight. © NeighborhoodStreet59 / Reddit

Kate Wilson
day ago

When your stomach growls, that's the most awkward thing. Why it especially happens in very silent moments?😂

-
-
