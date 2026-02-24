I Refused to Cover for Cruel Coworkers—Until My Boss Forced a Harsh Choice

Hello, Bright Side,

I started this job 6 months ago. I have a visible disability. I walk slowly. I can still do my job well, just not fast.

At first, my coworkers were nice, but about 2 months in, I started hearing jokes. “Grandpa’s speed.” “Must be nice to get extra breaks.” They laughed when they thought I couldn’t hear.

Last week, one of my coworkers begged me to cover his weekend shift. I always say yes. I need the money.

But that same day, I heard him mocking my limp in the break room. So I eventually refused. He got angry and said that I was lazy.

Yesterday, my manager called me into the office. I thought I was in trouble.

Turns out, the manager had been listening through the office camera mic for weeks. Now my coworker is suspended and might even be fired. Now everyone is mad at me. I feel guilty, but also relieved.

Did I do the right thing?

Norman