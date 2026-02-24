I Refused to Cover for Cruel Coworkers—Until My Boss Forced a Harsh Choice
Hello, Bright Side,
I started this job 6 months ago. I have a visible disability. I walk slowly. I can still do my job well, just not fast.
At first, my coworkers were nice, but about 2 months in, I started hearing jokes. “Grandpa’s speed.” “Must be nice to get extra breaks.” They laughed when they thought I couldn’t hear.
Last week, one of my coworkers begged me to cover his weekend shift. I always say yes. I need the money.
But that same day, I heard him mocking my limp in the break room. So I eventually refused. He got angry and said that I was lazy.
Yesterday, my manager called me into the office. I thought I was in trouble.
Turns out, the manager had been listening through the office camera mic for weeks. Now my coworker is suspended and might even be fired. Now everyone is mad at me. I feel guilty, but also relieved.
Did I do the right thing?
Norman
Hi Norman,
What do you mean by the right thing? Saying no to covering a shift? Or are you talking about the entire situation, the result of which may lead to your coworker losing his job?
Well, saying no—even in usual situations—is totally fine. You might get sick, or have other plans, or simply need to take care of yourself. In your case, saying no was not just right but necessary.
You’ve been consistently kind and helpful, even when your coworker didn’t deserve it. Mocking someone for a disability is absolutely mean.
As for your manager’s actions, he should have interfered a long time ago. It’s unfortunate that it took this long for him to step in. But at least your coworker’s suspension might give you the space you need to breathe and recover from all this tension.
Now, as for everyone being mad at you? Well, that’s their problem, not yours. You didn’t create this mess. You didn’t even report them. We believe you should have done it, though.
Quick tip: While it might feel like the situation is being addressed because of the coworker’s suspension, don’t expect everyone’s behavior to change overnight. Keep your guard up, and if that behavior continues, don’t hesitate to seek out support from HR or a trusted ally. It’s important to protect yourself, and you deserve to feel safe and respected at work.
Bright Side
