My Boss Made Me Work After Surgery, but Karma Caught Up to Him
Here’s her letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I had recently come back to work after surgery. I had medical clearance, but with restrictions, and I was still in visible pain.
On my first week back, my boss told me I needed to train a new employee. I reminded him that I was recovering and asked if it could wait or be reassigned. He shook his head and said, “Business doesn’t stop for personal issues.” So I had no choice but to agree.
It was ’business as usual’ for my boss.
I did my best, but it was obvious I was struggling. I had to stand and sit carefully, pause often, and ask for short breaks. My boss stopped by once, saw that the training was happening, and left for the day. After he was gone, the new hire and I kept working quietly.
The new hire asked me a question that caught me off guard.
At one point, the new employee gently asked if I was supposed to be training while recovering. I explained what my boss had said.
They nodded and told me they were still getting familiar with the company because they had recently transferred internally and were reporting directly to HR during onboarding. They didn’t say much else, and I didn’t think much of it at the time.
Then something strange happened.
A few days later, HR asked to speak with me. It turned out the ’new employee’ was an undercover from HR to check on my boss before they took action. They told me my boss had already been reported by other employees for pressuring people to work while sick or injured.
They were reviewing several recent situations, including mine, to understand how widespread the issue was. I was asked to describe what happened factually. No drama. No accusations. Just details.
There were consequences.
Two weeks later, my boss was no longer with the company. The official reason given was repeated violations of company policy related to employee health and workplace accommodations. There was no announcement beyond that.
My workload was adjusted. I was encouraged to take the recovery time I’d originally been granted.
I realized something important afterwards.
For a long time, I thought pushing through proved dedication. Now I understand that sometimes, being forced to endure exposes problems that should never have existed in the first place. I healed, and I hope my boss has learned a lesson that he will take forward to his new workplace.
Sonia
- Working through pain isn’t the same as professionalism: There’s a difference between commitment and being put in harm’s way. No job should require someone to ignore their health.
- Patterns don’t go unnoticed forever: Behavior that feels normalized can still be documented and addressed when enough evidence exists.
- When returning to work after an illness, expectations need to match reality: Coming back to work doesn’t mean you’re ready to perform at full capacity or take on extra responsibility. When recovery limits are ignored and workloads increase instead, it can quietly create harm and reveal deeper management issues rather than employee shortcomings.
