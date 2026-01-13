I Stopped Responding to Work Texts at Night—Now HR Wants a Meeting

Hi, Bright Side,

My name is Maya, and I’ve always been a dedicated worker. But last month, I learned exactly where my company draws the line between “team player” and “property.”

It started on a Tuesday night. My manager texted me at 8:30 PM with a “quick question” about a spreadsheet. I saw the notification, but I was having dinner with my family, so I put my phone away. I replied the next morning at 8:00 AM as soon as I sat down at my desk.

Ten minutes later, I was called into HR. The HR manager looked at me and said, “A five-minute reply shouldn’t take 12 hours, Maya.” I was stunned. I told her plainly, “I have a life outside of these walls. I’m not a robot.”

She didn’t blink. She just leaned back, smiled, and said, “Well, robots don’t ask for raises and promotions either.” I left her office shaking. I felt small, undervalued, and certain that my time at the company was over.

That evening, I told a few close colleagues what happened. I didn’t realize how much pent-up frustration I was tapping into. The next day, I got a notification: “Company-Wide Meeting: Mandatory.”