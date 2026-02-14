My Friend Shamed Me as “Cheap” Over the Bill—Then Faced the Consequences

So, I’m 29F, and last week I went out for dinner with my friend Terrance. The restaurant was definitely on the pricier side. I kept it simple—just a small salad and a single drink—while Terrance went all out: lobster, multiple sides, the works.

He seemed to love the attention he was getting from the staff and other diners, and kept bragging about how he couldn’t wait to tell everyone he was eating lobster at such a fancy spot. When the bill arrived, I suggested we each cover what we ordered.

Terrance huffed and said, “Come on, don’t be cheap. Just split it down the middle.”

I laughed it off, but then he raised his voice so everyone nearby could hear: “Seriously, if you can’t handle a nice dinner, maybe you don’t belong here.”

It stung, but I stayed quiet, paid my portion, and let it slide. And then karma paid a visit: months later, Terrance called, practically in tears, explaining he’d lost his job and asking if I could lend him some money to get by.

I didn’t mince words. “After the way you acted at dinner? Absolutely not. I’m not footing anyone else’s lifestyle. Why don’t you try those friends you were bragging to about your lobster?”

He said he had, but none of them wanted to know him now that he’s unemployed.

“Well,” I told him, “that’s on you,” and hung up.

It felt empowering to set that boundary, but now I can’t shake the guilt about leaving a friend stranded.