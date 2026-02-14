I'm guessing there must be more to this story than just one incident, but I still don't think you did anything wrong. Even if you had loaned this "friend" money, he sounds like the type who would just use it to buoy himself along in order to maintain his current lifestyle, rather than try to get his feet under himself and develop some fiscal responsibility. I see the same sort of behavior from my younger employees all the time. They spend all their money on extravagant "experiences", but then complain that they can't afford to buy a house or rent a nice apartment. Yes, I get it, the housing market is really bad right now, but it won't always be that way, but if you don't start saving--even a little--then you'll never be able to afford anything, even when the market is in your favor. Apparently they no longer teach budgeting in schools, or the fable of the grasshopper and the ant.
My Friend Shamed Me as “Cheap” Over the Bill—Then Faced the Consequences
It’s a familiar setup: a lovely meal, easy conversation, everything going smoothly—right up to the moment the bill appears. For one woman, an ordinary night out with a friend took an unexpected turn, revealing uncomfortable truths about boundaries, expectations, and who was actually out of order.
The reader tells it in her own way.
So, I’m 29F, and last week I went out for dinner with my friend Terrance. The restaurant was definitely on the pricier side. I kept it simple—just a small salad and a single drink—while Terrance went all out: lobster, multiple sides, the works.
He seemed to love the attention he was getting from the staff and other diners, and kept bragging about how he couldn’t wait to tell everyone he was eating lobster at such a fancy spot. When the bill arrived, I suggested we each cover what we ordered.
Terrance huffed and said, “Come on, don’t be cheap. Just split it down the middle.”
I laughed it off, but then he raised his voice so everyone nearby could hear: “Seriously, if you can’t handle a nice dinner, maybe you don’t belong here.”
It stung, but I stayed quiet, paid my portion, and let it slide. And then karma paid a visit: months later, Terrance called, practically in tears, explaining he’d lost his job and asking if I could lend him some money to get by.
I didn’t mince words. “After the way you acted at dinner? Absolutely not. I’m not footing anyone else’s lifestyle. Why don’t you try those friends you were bragging to about your lobster?”
He said he had, but none of them wanted to know him now that he’s unemployed.
“Well,” I told him, “that’s on you,” and hung up.
It felt empowering to set that boundary, but now I can’t shake the guilt about leaving a friend stranded.
Are You Being Used? 5 Clues
Ever get the sense that someone values what you can do for them more than who you actually are? Maybe they only reach out when they need a favor, cash, or someone to vent to. If that hits close to home, it could be a sign you’re being used.
Psychologist Meghan Marcum, PsyD, puts it simply: “When someone says they feel used, it usually means they feel taken advantage of, manipulated, or disrespected.”
The hard part is that it often sneaks up on you—you might not notice until it’s escalated. Here are the warning signs to look for, along with ways to protect yourself.
🚨 How to Tell If Someone’s Taking Advantage of You
They’re always asking for favors. From covering expenses to borrowing your stuff, it feels like a nonstop stream of requests.
Your time isn’t valued. They drop by or call only when it’s convenient for them, ignoring your schedule.
It’s never mutual. You’re expected to help, but they disappear when you need support.
Kindness has conditions. They’re warm and caring only when it benefits them.
They manipulate with guilt. Saying no makes you feel like the villain.
🧠 Why People Exploit Others
Everyone has their own reasons, but experts point to common patterns:
Self-interest: Wanting more without giving anything in return.
Control: Using you to feel powerful or dominant.
Insecurity: Lifting their ego by leaning on others.
Revenge: Repeating the treatment they once received.
Lack of empathy: They either don’t notice or don’t care about your feelings.
Sometimes this behavior can be linked to deeper personality issues, including narcissistic tendencies.
⚡ Ways People Take Advantage of You
Gaslighting: Twisting reality so you question your own experiences.
Love bombing: Showering you with attention or affection just to get what they want.
Future promises: Making grand plans or “someday” commitments that never come to pass.
Passive-aggressive behavior: Sneaky digs or subtle manipulation to control you.
DARVO: Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender—flipping the blame onto you.
💔 The Cost of Being Used
Being on the receiving end of this kind of behavior can hurt your confidence, emotional well-being, and ability to trust. Over time, it can trigger anxiety, depression, or lingering trauma. Most of all, it leaves you exhausted and questioning your value in relationships.
🌱 How to Protect Yourself
Set firm boundaries: Don’t be afraid to say no, without feeling guilty.
Build self-worth: Recognize that your value isn’t measured by what you do for others.
Reach out for support: Talking with a therapist, mentor, or trusted friend can give you clarity and strength.
When someone only reaches out to get what they want, that’s not a genuine connection—it’s exploitation. True relationships are built on mutual respect, support, and give-and-take. Once you start standing up for your own worth, the people who don’t respect it will naturally drift away.