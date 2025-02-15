7 Daring Red Carpet Looks With Curious Details That Made Us Do a Double Take

Fashion is a big deal in showbiz, and some celebs know just how to turn heads. Whether it’s classy and elegant or bold and unexpected, red carpet looks always get people talking. It takes confidence to rock daring outfits, and the bolder they are, the more we love to gossip about them.

Cynthia Erivo

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Cynthia Erivo wowed in an all-black Giorgio Armani Privé gown at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Nominated for Best Actress for Wicked, she dazzled in a dress with crystal details and hand-embroidered camellias. She paired it with diamond earrings and her signature white stiletto nails. Styled by Jason Bolden, Erivo has embraced bold fashion throughout the Wicked press tour, wearing designs from Louis Vuitton, Carolina Herrera, and more.

This season, she has stunned in custom Louis Vuitton looks at the Golden Globes and Grammys. As a brand ambassador, she’s also worn Erdem, Loewe, and Moschino. Her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The 30th Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, airs live from Santa Monica after being postponed due to LA’s wildfires.

Lady Gaga

Fernando Allende/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

Lady Gaga knows how to steal the spotlight on the red carpet. The 38-year-old singer made a grand entrance at the 2025 Grammys on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles, wearing a striking Samuel Lewis gown. The dress featured a high neck, corset-style bodice, dramatic pointed sleeves, and a voluminous ruffled skirt with a short train. She completed the look with Wolford knee-highs peeking out from underneath.

Gaga rocked her new black hair in a sleek cut, just weeks after going platinum again. She accessorized with a rare Tiffany & Co. gold pendant necklace with tourmaline, pearl, and onyx—never before seen on a red carpet. Nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Die with a Smile with Bruno Mars, Gaga now has 38 Grammy nominations and 13 wins. Her last victory was in 2022 for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett.

Chappell Roan

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, known as Chappell Roan, made a bold debut at the 2025 Grammys in a striking archival look. The 26-year-old pop star turned heads in a vintage 2003 Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the spring/summer couture collection, complete with its original colorful feather-like hat. True to her signature style—like her Lady Liberty outfit at the 2024 Governors Ball and medieval-inspired look at the MTV VMAs—her ensemble was daring and full of camp.

Roan’s glam matched the drama of her outfit, featuring porcelain-doll makeup with a blue-and-gold eye and deep cherry lip. She also rocked long nails with gold chrome French tips and a pastel blue base, created by nail artist Juan Alvear. According to E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi, Roan’s stylist Genesis Webb had dreamed of this look for 10 years. While enjoying her breakthrough year, Roan shared that she’s having “fun” with her career while staying focused on rebuilding her community after the devastating Los Angeles fires.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum is never one to shy away from bold fashion, and the 2025 Grammys were no exception. She stunned in a strapless, sequined gown by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, paired with a matching matte shawl. The standout feature? Sheer paneling that made the dress nearly see-through from the waist down. The beading flowed over the corset top and long skirt, which ended in a short, sheer train. She completed the look with sparkling Suzanne Code jewelry, Gianvito Rossi heels, and a Tyler Ellis clutch while walking the red carpet with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Klum is known for daring fashion, regularly stepping out in sheer and eye-catching outfits. Last fall, she made headlines in a lace date-night dress, and she recently posed in lingerie for an Intimissimi campaign with her daughter, Leni. The mother-daughter duo even graced the cover of Vogue Germany in 2021. Reflecting on her first big modeling job, Leni told People, “It was just such a good day... I wasn’t nervous at all. I was just so excited.”

Jennifer Lopez

Invision/Invision/East News , Stars Image Bank/KCS/East News

Jennifer Lopez turned heads at the NYC premiere of Second Act, stepping out in a jaw-dropping hot pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. Made of endless layers of tulle, the dress featured a short skirt with a dramatic train flowing down the red carpet.

It was so big that J.Lo couldn’t fit in a regular car—so she and Alex Rodriguez rolled up in a spacious van, documenting the unforgettable moment on social media.

Katy Perry

Invision/Invision/East News

Katy Perry made a statement on the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, dazzling in a strapless bubblegum-pink Balmain Couture gown. The eye-catching dress featured a sculptural silver-accented bodice and a structured pleated skirt, while Djula diamond jewelry added extra sparkle to her look.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish and the red carpet are a perfect match, and the 2025 Grammys were no exception! The nine-time Grammy winner, 23, arrived on Feb. 2 in a relaxed, all-black Prada look inspired by the Fall/Winter 2016 collection. She wore an oversized V-neck jacket over a white button-down shirt, paired with wide-leg trousers.

Her accessories included small black Chrome Hearts sunglasses and a Prada sailor hat, showing off her choppy, face-framing layers with the rest of her hair in a low bun. Keeping things minimal, she went for bare nails and simple makeup.