17 Hilarious Food Fails Proving the Kitchen Isn't for Everyone

Do you think that taste is subjective or objective? People tend to have different triggers and descriptive panels that make us like or dislike certain foods. That’s why not everyone likes the same dish and eats foods that others find disgusting. Let’s check 17 food images that are confusing.

1. “Caprese salad I purchased from a pizza place. I should have checked the review first.”

2. “Went to my in-laws for dinner and this is the chicken they served.”

3. “Are you okay?”

4. Pickle sub.

5. “An old guy I worked with mixes peanuts with his Coca-Cola. Apparently this is an old country thing.”

6. "This is how my dad eats his salad. Mmmmm ranch on ranch on ranch on ranch on ranch."

I see croutons. I see beans (I have been informed these are macaroni, and I am even more perplexed). I see a liter of ranch. I see no salad. @Greaterdivinity / Reddit

7. “Pizza I received last night.”

8. “Made my own Jello Spaghetti Hoop: tomato soup, unflavored gelatin, SpahettiOS, sausages, and olives.”

9. “Cheetos cereal, yum!”

10. “Cheese frisbee. Stupid, delicious, or both?”

11. “A local restaurant is selling these.”

12. “Dairy Queen’s poutine.”

13. “Thoughts on my mum’s dinner? Boiled peas, sweetcorn and broad beans topped with parmesan cheese.”

14. “My friend’s 25-dollar gluten-free vegan pizza.”

15. “A handful of jam served on a plate at an upscale restaurant.”

16. “I ordered a four-cheese pizza and this is what they delivered.”

The first time I’ve seen a pizza that I’m actually sickened by. Looks absolutely disgusting. @Jacksbackbaby008 / Reddit

17. “The ’vegan salad’ at a wedding I went to that is literally just dry romaine.”