12 People Who Showed Us How Powerful Makeup Can Be

20 People Who Blossomed Into Their Full Glory at Age 30
People
3 years ago
After going through a mountain of posts, we found some of the most uplifting stories. These incredible women are showing us their faces with and without makeup while sharing their personal journeys. Let us know your thoughts.
Before you go, make sure to take a look at another article, where 19 stunning photos show the incredible difference between everyday makeup and professional makeup. The transformation is pretty surprising, and you might be amazed at how much of a beautiful contrast there really is.