19 Photos Reveal the Astonishing Contrast Between Everyday and Professional Makeup

Julia Ismailova works magic with her transformations. She showcases the “before” look, featuring the women’s everyday makeup, and the “after” look, created by her. This collaborative approach ensures the results reflect the vision of both the clients and the artist, going beyond just Julia’s perspective.

1.

“Maria is 24 years old and divorced. The conversation with her revealed that she almost doesn’t wear any makeup now and the ‘before’ pic shows her evening makeup rather than her day makeup. However, 6 months ago, Maria would wear this makeup in the afternoon. My task was to show my vision of what I thought her afternoon look should be.”

2.

“Perhaps, the makeup done by me doesn’t reflect this heroine’s inner self and you know that I don’t like to ’break’ people. But this time, I very much wanted to create a tender and young fairy from a vampire woman.”

3.

“Victoria, 52, is a former physics teacher. Today I was lucky enough to give her a makeover with the right makeup, hair styling, an oversized shirt, large earrings, and a smile as the key accessory!”

4.

“The first thing I noticed is the perfectly accurate arrows as if someone had drawn them using a stencil. They look so heavy and rough. I also saw her incredibly beautiful even skin that was covered with a thick layer of makeup foundation. Here is the result that we got.”

5.

“Laiza is 19 years old. She is incredibly cool. When I got a request from her, I didn’t have a single doubt about whether to work with her or not. We talked about life for a long time and about what makeup means for Laiza in general. I felt that I didn’t want to ‘break’ her and remake her, I understood her message, and I started to work.”

6.

“Frankly speaking, there was actually nothing to find fault in: her skin tone was correct and the lipstick was the perfect color. The arrows made the eyes look a bit down, that’s why a soft shading of the upper and lower lids, as well as the elongated shape I used perfectly lifted the outer eye corner.”

7.

“Here is the very first transformation that started everything.”

8.

“The eye pencil and the eyeliner in the ‘before’ photo only enhance the perception of a sad look. I have made the brows look a bit lighter and added warmth to the face with the help of cheek blush and copper eye shadows.”

9.

“This time it was the incredible Uma who asked for a transformation from me. She is an eye surgeon and traumatologist. She was most disturbed by the pigmentation that she got after pregnancy. On the left, you can see the makeup that Uma does by herself daily, and on the right, you can see my option with minimal cosmetics.”

10.

“There was only one thing I didn’t like about the makeup Anya did herself: the shape of the shadows. I immediately decided that I would use purple as a base because it suits her incredibly.”

11.

“The phrase ’I’ve never found the right red lipstick for myself. It doesn’t suit me,’ is a signal for me to take action. At first, I corrected the brows and then the rest of the puzzle fell together easily.”

12.

“We decided to take a chance and use a dangerous blue color in daytime makeup. It was the right choice. It emphasized, firstly, the color of her eyes, and secondly, her youthfulness! Maria is only 19 years old.”

13.

“Lena told me that she keeps ‘fighting’ with her Asian appearance, trying to match it to European standards. She was seeing harsh rosacea, awful pores, and strong pigmentation on her face. I never see these things and I never fight with anything. My task is to enhance all possible advantages and that’s what I actually did.”

14.

“Polina is 19 years old. The main focus of her makeup routine is to hide her red cheeks which literally start to turn red when she has strong emotions or even when she touches them. When it was my turn, I believed that enhancing her beautiful eyes and showing her gorgeous, even, and youthful skin should be a priority. Let the cheeks be red — it’s beautiful, isn’t it?”

15.

“I always see whether the girls’ makeup habits are going to change after appearing in my rubric of transformations or whether they will stay the same. It is especially pleasant when serious internal metamorphoses occur after these inspiring meetings. That’s exactly what happened to Nastya.”

16.

“The main request of my client was to get an official look that could create the right impression at business meetings. ’People perceive me as a little girl,’ Lena complained to me.”

17.

“In order to improve the look of the skin, I first do a mini-facial. It takes 15 minutes but provides stunning results. Second, I prefer to use colorful correctors for creating the effect of even and clean skin, instead of a thick layer of foundation. It helps to get a very thin layer of makeup and a more natural skin tone.”

18.

“My heroine is a strong woman, who is especially strong on the inside. This kind of woman often puts herself in various categories, for example, she thinks she is a certain color type. Frankly speaking, I don’t like differentiation by face color types and I don’t understand why people are divided into different groups: ‘cold ones’ go to the left, ‘warm ones’ go to the right. My task this time was giving her a certain softness and I think I did it well.”

19.

“Kseniya told me that she doesn’t like to use mascara and prefers lipsticks in darker brownish colors and that the biggest thing that scares her is having her face ‘glow.’ She is afraid that her skin will look oily. Personally, I was a little turned off by the messy eyebrows near her nose, and... perhaps that’s all! She is gorgeous! Like from the cover of a fashion magazine. I offered my variant of her daily makeup and according to her number of selfies, her smile, and her sparkling eyes, I can go ahead and assume that my project was successful!”