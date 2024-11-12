"Creepy!" David Beckham’s Latest Behavior With Daughter, 13, Deemed Inappropriate

The close bond between David Beckham and his daughter Harper often makes headlines, sparking admiration but also some criticism. Recently, while the family was watching a game in Miami, the loving father's affection toward his daughter was caught on camera, prompting a mix of reactions.

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press/East News

David Beckham was joined by his wife, Victoria, their 19-year-old son, Cruz, and their youngest child, daughter Harper, as they watched the game between Inter Miami and Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But beyond the game, what truly caught people’s attention was the loving affection David showed his teenage daughter. The former England player wrapped his arms around his 13-year-old daughter and planted a kiss on her cheek. In response, Harper made a funny face, pulling a noticeable grimace that was captured by photographers. The moment gained so much attention that it was covered by the press.

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press/East News

The photo ignited reactions from people, and opinions were divided. While many found the devoted dad's gesture adorable, others believed that David should give his teen daughter some space. One person remarked, ''Sorry, David, it's time to back off before you force your loving daughter to speak up, which will undoubtedly cause her much pain.''

Another added, ''I used to cringe every time he kissed her on the lips. Hopefully, now that she's older, she'll keep him at arm's length. He should transfer his affections to the rightful person—his wife!''

A third wrote, ''Creepy! He's all over her.''

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News , CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

A few weeks earlier, Beckham was also spotted with his daughter, this time in Paris. The protective father was once again all smiles as he held his youngest child's hand while his son Cruz walked behind them.

CHRIS ARJOON/AFP/East News

The heartwarming photos of David and his daughter remind us of the precious bond between a parent and child. Seeing these moments fills our hearts with affection and reminds us to hug our own parents.

