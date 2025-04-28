20+ Stories About People Who Sincerely Believe That the World Revolves Around Them

Most of us have met people who are convinced that the sun rises just for them. They can insult a waiter or a cashier just because they “feel like it,” demand special treatment just for the fact of their existence, and sincerely don’t understand why people around them don’t share their admiration for themselves. It’s better to avoid people like this, but you are always welcome to read stories about them!

  • At university, I developed a warm relationship with one of my classmates. I often helped her with her studies, she helped me — a mutually beneficial relationship. In my final year, she invited me to her wedding. She promised to send the details in a message.
    When I received this message, I was perplexed. In order to get into the marriage registration, I had to give a washing machine as a gift. And in order to enter the party at the café, I had to put a considerable amount of money in an envelope.
    With my income at the time, it was impossible. So, I politely declined. But I still can’t understand how she could suggest such a thing. © Caramel / VK
  • We have a house in the countryside and quite a large plot of land. The neighbor has got geese, 50 of them, probably. We arrive one day, and all these geese are walking on our land. The paths, the porch, actually all surfaces are a mess, like in a goose farm.
    When I asked, “What the hell?” the answer was, “What’s the big deal? You’ve got plenty of grass!” I promised not to hold my dog back next time, and made the neighbors clean the paths from dried excrement.
    In the fall, the neighbor approached me and asked, “Can we leave the geese in your bathhouse for the winter? It’s warm there, and you don’t use it in winter anyway!” © mazerDen / Pikabu
  • I’ve been driving my colleague to and from work for longer than a year. She lives not far from me, and it wasn’t difficult for me. Naturally, I didn’t charge her a penny.
    On the weekend, my car broke down. I told my colleague that I couldn’t give her a lift on Monday or Tuesday. She was like, “Oh, it’s no problem, my boyfriend will give me a lift.”
    I asked if they would pick me up too, and her boyfriend said that he could do it, but he would charge me $20. I was surprised. I said I would get there myself, but I remembered the offense.
    Yesterday, a colleague asked me, “Well, did they fix your car? Can you give me a lift?” And I said I could, but for $30 a week. She called me petty and said she was extremely disappointed. Oh, that’s too bad. © ChannelGreat2791 / Reddit
  • I was with my little baby with a checkup visit in a children’s polyclinic. There is a nursing room with 2 comfy chairs. It’s a long narrow room arranged like this: door, changing table, screen, chair 1, another screen, chair 2, window.
    I come in, the chair closer to the door is empty, another one is occupied. I sit down, start nursing. Mom from chair 2 soon leaves. In comes another woman with a baby and her husband. He enters first, passes the first screen, sees me mid-process, turns around without a word, not even checking the second chair, and walks his wife out the door.
    And as he closes it, I hear him saying loudly, “Did you see that?? She didn’t even put away her boob!” I get it, supportive husband follows his wife and kid to the doctor’s and stuff, but did he really enter a nursing room and expected women in here to hide their breasts to not disturb him? © Linorelai / Reddit
  • We were at the theater the other day: chamber setting, stage is practically at arm’s length, front row. And then, right during the long heartfelt monologue of the main character, some man’s phone starts ringing. And he doesn’t even pick it up, like what’s the big deal.
    The actor falls silent. In absolute silence, we were sitting and listening to the phone ringing. What a shame! Only after the actor said, “Well, answer it, I’ll wait,” did the dude deign to drop the call. © Sweird / Pikabu
  • Some friends invited us to a barbeque. We decided to go there at 2 p.m. They said that they would leave a little early, buy meat and vegetables for everyone, and then we would arrive.
    At 2 o’clock, we leave the house with folding chairs, drinks, a rucksack of toys for our daughter, and suddenly the phone rings. “Oh, you know, we’ve been here for 4 hours, the barbeque has been roasted and eaten, we’re going home,” the “friends” say into the phone. We were a little upset that they had a nice rest without us, and just went for a walk in the park.
    And then comes a message, “You owe us $17.5.” We didn’t understand why, so we called back. And the friends said, “We bought meat and vegetables for you too, so we split the amount in half.” We refused to pay, and we won’t go to a barbeque with them again. © Ifound.29 / Pikabu
  • I decided to match up a good male friend and a good female friend. Both divorced. Both have kids.
    She just said, “Okay.”
    The guy said, “Send me her photo. And the photo sideways. Why is she divorced? Don’t you know anyone younger? I’d like to see her social media.”
    He has been suffering from loneliness for more than 10 years. He’s poor, has health problems, etc. What’s the point of showing off? He pissed me off. I didn’t give him her phone. What a prince! © Overheard / VK
  • We live in a house. In winter, we clean the yard and the drive-in from snow. My car has low ground clearance, so I clean the snow myself. And my neighbors don’t clean it at all.
    So, when guests come to visit them, they park their cars in front of our house, because they have huge snowdrifts in their yard. When I ask them to remove their cars, they take offense and say they have nowhere else to park them. I guess, I’ll have to tape the plot in front of the fence. © Overheard / VK
  • My friend said, “You have great outfits, and I don’t have money for clothes!” Later, I brought her my unwanted clothes, all in good condition. She looked at them and said with offense, “Actually, I thought you were going to buy me new ones...”
    I took the clothes and headed for the exit, and she asked indignantly, “Where are you going with my stuff?” So, she ended up blocking me! Probably so she wouldn’t have to return the clothes. © Caramel / VK
  • Our household always revolved around money, even though my mom made more than enough money, and we were not struggling by any means. But she complained about every single thing she had to buy for my sister and me, including food, clothes, medicine costs, toys, school. We always knew exactly how much we were costing her. We didn’t even dare to ask for any expensive things or toys.
    When I turned 18, my mother offered to rent a bedroom in her house and billed me for every cent she ever spent on me. We were talking about $700,000. This amount even included birthday presents and expenses she incurred while pregnant with me. When my sister turned 18, the same thing happened to her. We got a job, almost all the money was given to my mom.
    It wasn’t until I turned 21 and my sister turned 19, and many people told us that this whole arrangement was unhinged, that we finally snapped out of it. We moved out together and have stopped paying our mom, or even contacting her at all. © WaningRelevance / Reddit
  • I’m having lunch one day in the canteen, it’s crowded. 2 girls come up to me, “May we sit at your table?” I nod.
    The girls immediately occupied all the free space of the table with bags and other things. And in about 5 minutes, they impatiently say, “Finish your food, we need to talk about private things.” They were politely sent to take a hike. © rokwan / Pikabu
  • A friend of mine was obsessed with getting married as soon as possible. She and her boyfriend have only been dating for 4 months. She’s not happy with him: he doesn’t earn enough, he’s uncaring, inattentive, hardly helps around the house.
    Nevertheless, she nagged him that it was time to get married. And a week ago, she finally got the cherished ring, she’s happy. She dragged me to the bridal salon to choose a dress.
    And I asked her what she was going to do with all the disadvantages of the fiancé. And she said, “Helen, we’ll figure it out after the wedding. The main thing for me is to ring him. And then I’ll divorce him and find a new one if the marriage doesn’t work out.” © Caramel / VK
  • I was traveling on a packed bus one day. An elderly woman got on at a stop. One girl gave up her seat to that woman and stood next to her. I looked at this and smiled quietly to myself.
    It’s tight, we sway like trees on every turn. Suddenly I hear a profanity from this elderly woman. She was shouting at the girl, saying that the girl had touched her with her body a few times.
    The insults were calmed down with the phrase, “Switch back if you feel so bad.” © Pravidnik / Pikabu
  • Yesterday, my relatives scolded me because they came to my house with potatoes, and I was — surprise! — not home. And no one was at home.
    It turns out that I had to wait for them, because they always go to the cellar on Saturdays. It’s not a royal thing to call and warn me. I should have called them myself and waited for them the whole morning.
    And I, ungrateful, took the children to their friends, and went shopping. And I didn’t think about my relatives for some reason. I am still shocked from their attitude. © Tamara Odintsova / ADME
  • I moved with my husband to a new flat, and since we have a dog, we immediately found a common language with many neighbors.
    One day, a strange girl sends me a message, “Hi, I’m Max’s girlfriend, he has a dog. Why are you following him on social media?” This made me laugh, and I immediately made it clear that I was not interested in her Max, we are subscribed to each other only out of politeness, and we communicate only if we suddenly walk our dogs at the same time.
    Then I got a long message telling me not to communicate with him anymore and to unsubscribe immediately. Then I jokingly wrote, “Is it okay for my husband to hang out with Max or does he have to stop too?” I thought she’d realize I was being ironic, but no, I got a serious, “Yes, he can.” Now that poor Max avoids me, but he and my husband are practically best friends. © Caramel / VK
  • I always wondered why there were clods of dirt on the mat in front of the front door. Recently, I walked behind my neighbor, the old lady, who was returning from a summer house. She stood on my mat, wiped her feet and calmly went to her flat. © Overheard / VK
  • My roommate in the dorm was a star of social media. She is a slim girl with plump lips and 80 thousand subscribers. Everyone was crazy about her. But she was a terrible slob.
    In the 5 months we lived together, she never changed her bed linen. She only took pictures on my side of the room because her side was a mess. So, my favorite plaid, books and pillows were watched by 80 thousand eyes for several months. © Overheard / VK
  • I met a dude at the gym. He looked like a Baywatch character. We chatted, flirted. I complained to my friend that he wasn’t falling for me. And she was like, “Let me see if he’ll write me something, let’s check him out.”
    So, I naively gave her his social media. A week later, he stopped texting me completely. And my friend was glowing. A month later, I found out they were dating. She said it just happened.
    A year later, they got married. And I was looking at pictures from their wedding, where she’s in a lace dress, and he’s got this face that I used to like. And I thought, next time I’m not going to check the guy out, I’m going to check out my friend. © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • Have you ever had inadequate friends? I thought I didn’t until the following happened. My best friend at the time was in a difficult financial situation. So, as a good friend, when she asked me to lend her a tidy sum, I helped her out and said that she could pay me back in 3 months.
    A week later, I find out from another friend that she went on holiday with the borrowed money! She lied to my face, pretended she didn’t have money even for food. And as a result, she went to Bali.
    I was totally shocked. Of course, I stopped talking to her. She never returned the money to me. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • My parents and I moved abroad, leaving my brother our 3-bedroom apartment after renovation, as he was already studying at university and didn’t want to move. He soon got married, they still live there with their children.
    Recently I got married, we bought a flat with a mortgage, but my parents paid for the renovation. And now my sister-in-law calls my parents and cries that they also need renovation, because the interior in that apartment is old, and my parents buy me excesses instead. © Overheard / Ideer
  • We went shopping with a friend, she chose a dress that didn’t suit her at all and the style was strange. Well, I, without thinking, blurted out that it doesn’t sit on her very well.
    So, my friend turned blue with anger, said that I envy her and just don’t know how to be happy for her. Now I think: what was better — to lie that it’s gorgeous, and it suits her? Or to keep quiet and wait for this creepy creepiness to become her new favorite thing? © Caramel / VK

