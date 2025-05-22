12 Summer Accessories That Are Top Trends This Year

It’s a small detail that instantly elevates a basic beach look, with thin chains that drape over the skin. In a short time, they’ve gone from a celebrity secret to a hot trend that anyone can embrace.

They can be worn with bikinis and an open shirt or with simple tops, they can go around the neck and waist, they can also fall down the torso, and there are even those who dare to wear them on their legs. They go perfectly with anklets and bracelets, and there is something for all tastes and styles: gold, silver, pearls, and charms.