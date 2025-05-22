12 Summer Accessories That Are Top Trends This Year
It’s summertime, and we want to go to the beach. So we get our swimsuit, sunscreen, sunglasses, and sandals ready. We’re all set for a day in the sun and sea, it’s true. However, if your intention is not only to spend the day under the sun but also to be well-dressed, the best choice is undoubtedly to focus on accessories. Yes, we all know, it’s the details that make the difference.
Check out this list of accessories that are trending this summer. Now you’ll be ready to bring that personal touch that you use when walking around the city to the seashore.
1. Body chains
It’s a small detail that instantly elevates a basic beach look, with thin chains that drape over the skin. In a short time, they’ve gone from a celebrity secret to a hot trend that anyone can embrace.
They can be worn with bikinis and an open shirt or with simple tops, they can go around the neck and waist, they can also fall down the torso, and there are even those who dare to wear them on their legs. They go perfectly with anklets and bracelets, and there is something for all tastes and styles: gold, silver, pearls, and charms.
2. Big bangle bracelets
Big bangle bracelets have become a bold accessory for beach looks. Paired with simple swimming costumes or lightweight tunics, big bangle bracelets instantly transform a basic outfit into a style statement. Acrylic, wood, or resin; gold, silver, or vibrant shades... there’s something for everyone.
3. Temporary tattoos
Ideal for beach festivals or Instagram-worthy photos, they last just long enough and shine as an accessory. Metallic temporary tattoos, especially in gold or silver tones, have become a beach accessory that is as eye-catching as it is delicate.
Inspired by Bohemian jewelry, these ephemeral designs are applied to the skin, creating the visual effect of bracelets, rings, or chains without the need for actual accessories. They enhance the tan and add a sophisticated touch to your summer look.
4. Colorful sarongs
Colorful sarongs have become an essential beach accessory not only for their functionality, but also for their ability to instantly transform a look. They are very versatile: you can wear them as a skirt, a makeshift dress, or even a turban.
It’s midday, and you want to protect yourself from the sun? The sarong is a great idea. Want to go in search of refreshment but don’t want to walk across the beach with so little clothing? Then the sarong is also a great idea. In short, this great invention celebrates comfort without sacrificing aesthetics.
5. Giant scrunchies
Ideal for a comfortable, quick and untampering hair tie after a dip in the sea, giant scrunchies have become a must-have beach accessory.
These XL versions made of lightweight fabrics such as chiffon or satin, often in vibrant colors or tropical prints, are the perfect complement to a relaxed yet purposeful outfit. They also perfectly conceal the tangled mess left on our heads by the sea salt.
6. Mesh dresses
Mesh dresses are the perfect ally for those looking for a sophisticated yet comfortable beach look. Available in an infinite number of styles —from tight-fitting and minimalist to loose and Bohemian— their versatility makes them adaptable to all body types and personalities.
In terms of colors, the classics black and white still reign supreme, but there are also neon, earth tones, and metallic versions, ideal for enhancing a tan and bringing glamour to your vacation.
7. Baseball cap
Baseball caps are no longer exclusive to the sporty look. Beyond protecting you from the sun, they add a relaxed, youthful touch that goes great with swimsuits, sarongs, or beach dresses.
In neutral or vibrant colors, with classic logos or plain versions, they suit all styles and add a casual chic vibe ideal for when the sun is shining. Plus, they’re the perfect ally for when we’re having a bad hair day but still want to enjoy being on the beach.
8. Transparent or metallic tank top
The sheer or metallic tank top has become a beach hit thanks to its daring and sophisticated look. Perfect for wearing over a bikini, this top adds a glamorous touch to any beach look.
Models with silver or gold sparkles or translucent fabrics give a subtle glimpse of the silhouette. Paired with shorts, sarongs, or just your swimsuits, it’s the perfect accessory to take you from sunset to sundown in style.
9. Woven bags
Woven bags, especially in raffia and straw, are a revamped classic that is back this summer. With a handmade look, they are available in earth tones, pastels, or even vibrant colors.
Current designs combine them with sturdy linings or rigid bases that make them more functional. Ideal for those who want to differentiate themselves with a bag with personality and practicality at the same time, they are the trend of 2025, without a doubt.
10. Crochet sets
Crochet ensembles have become one of the most desired beach accessories for their handmade and romantic feel. From tops and shorts to full skirts or dresses, these hand-knitted pieces combine freshness, texture, and boho style in every thread.
Available in neutral colors such as white, beige, or earth, but also in vibrant tones or multicolored combinations, crochet sets not only allow you to show off your bikini with subtlety, but also work as a complete outfit for walking along the coast or enjoying a sunset by the sea.
11. Oversized shirts
Oversized shirts have become a beach essential thanks to their comfort and relaxed style. Lightweight, loose, and usually made from cool fabrics such as linen or cotton, these shirts are worn open over a swimsuit, creating a carefree yet elegant look.
You can wear them for a stroll along the beach or for a casual lunch by the sea, knowing that you’re protected from the sun. They’re ideal for all styles and body types.
12. Beaded chokers
Maxi necklaces have found their place in beach fashion as a touch of bold glamour. These eye-catching accessories, with designs ranging from handcrafted to modern and metallic, transform a basic summer look into a cover-worthy one.
Paired with neutral swimsuits or light dresses, maxi necklaces become the focus of the outfit.
The ocean is a mysterious place, hiding so many secrets humankind has yet to decipher. On that note, here are some fascinating beach finds that these Redditors hadn’t encountered before.