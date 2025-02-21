15 Fashion Tips From Ordinary Women That You Can Easily Follow

It isn’t easy to find your style and clothes that will fit you the most. But if you read the advice of Reddit users, selected by us, you can make the whole process easier. One common thing that many shared, is that the most important step is to feel good in what you’re wearing.

  • “Wear the pieces you like! ‘Saving’ your favorite clothes indefinitely isn’t the way to go, and no one’s gonna care if you already wore those shoes or that jacket twice last week.” mmeeplechase/Reddit
  • “Wear clothes that fit you! Just because your pants zip up doesn’t mean they actually fit and look good. Clothes that fit don’t have to mean fitted, as in tight.
    Oversized and baggy cuts can be great but make sure you aren’t drowning in fabric. Are the shoulders in the right place? Do the sleeves drag in your coffee? Get things tailored.” lmpostorsyndrome/Reddit
  • “Take care of your wardrobe and it’ll show. Steam/iron, take care of loose threads and missing buttons, clean your shoes, and avoid pilling. In addition to looking better, you’ll have more pride and be more intentional about what you own.” rumraisin/Reddit
  • “Play dress-ups at home when free. I often need to test drive combinations because obvious things end up not working well, and nonobvious things end up looking great. Especially, a new garment may need some styling tests to figure out the best way it works.” BlaisePetal/Reddit
  • “You need far fewer clothes than you think you need, and you don’t need every basic garment in every color. Just buy things you wear a lot that suit your lifestyle and budget. Wear things while they are new and wear them out.” RitaTeaTree/Reddit
  • “You’ll look your best when you’re confident, no matter what you’re wearing. If the clothing you’re wearing makes you feel good, you’ll automatically look good, and that vibe can do wonders. That being said, the reverse is true.
    If you have reservations about an outfit, that will show through, no matter how ‘hot’ or ‘trendy’ you look. The mismatch can be felt even from a distance. You’re never ‘too old’ or ‘too young’ for an outfit. It all goes back to confidence. I’ve seen young women rock the ‘grandma’ and older women rock the babydoll, and they look FABULOUS.” kimchi_paradise/Reddit
  • “Buy high-quality items! Name brands won’t give you the best bang for your buck. Natural materials are often the quickest identifier of quality. And regardless of the quality or brand, woven materials will almost always look more polished than knit materials.” amygunkler/Reddit
  • “Dress for the body you have, not the body you ‘want’. The body you have is beautiful, it’s working for you every day, & it deserves to be gorgeously & thoughtfully adorned. Wear the clothes that fit it right now.” youhaveonehour/Reddit
  • “Dedicate a day to go to a nice department store, and try on all the things. Particularly, try on things that you would never wear in a million years. Take lots of pictures in the fitting rooms. Put together outfits and be daring. Don’t buy a single blessed item.” AceBinliner/Reddit
  • “When buying clothing with a distinct pattern such as plaid, be sure the pattern lines up at the front or along seams. Especially for pants or leggings. Also, check that the zippers work, and have their tabs attached. Check seams and pockets.
    I once tried on a wonderfully fitting pair of jeans only to find that the zipper was missing the pull tab. Another time I got some leggings that had the seam down the back put in about an inch off center.” Craigh-na-Dun/Reddit
  • “Spend money on a good tailor. Even cheap clothes that are tailored to you look good. Color coordinate. Whether it’s your belt and purse or a sweater that picks up the color of your jeans, tie it together.” AccreditedMaven/Reddit
  • “Keep an organized closet! This is true if you have a microcapsule wardrobe or a 1000-piece maximalist wonderland! If things are kept neat and organized, you’re more likely to know what you have; it is easier to mix and match; and it will be easier to keep stuff in good condition.
    The times when I’ve let my closet get piled up and messy, I’ve found myself overwhelmed and frustrated, going to the same basics over and over because they’re what was upfront (or in some cases, still hanging in the laundry room).
    But when stuff is folded neatly and hung in order, I have a much clearer idea of what’s there, what I actually own, what I like, etc...a good foundation for understanding what your closet actually contains and how you use it is a huge help when figuring everything else out.” violetmemphisblue/Reddit
  • “Don’t buy fast fashion items. Buy quality things with classic designs. That way, you will be able to wear the item for longer while still looking fashionable, and the item will look nice for a longer time.” Lady0905/Reddit
  • “Capsule Wardrobe. Stop buying trends. Think of yourself as a curator, not a consumer.” Katuleca/Reddit
  • “Fashion for me often starts with good grooming. You can show up to an event in a Versace dress and red-bottom shoes, but if your hair’s all split ends and your nail polish is chipped, you won’t look as put together.” Great-Molasses-Flood/Reddit

Surely everyone can pick a favorite tip from this list, but if you need more fashion advice, don’t hesitate to read our previous article about the biggest fashion mistakes you can make.

