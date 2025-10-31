Kind of a mean thing to say to the person who raised you?? You sound ungrateful.
My Dad Gave Away My Inheritance Because I’m Childfree, I Served a Payback He Won’t Forget
I always thought my dad loved me no matter what. We didn’t agree on everything, sure, but I never imagined he’d actually punish me for not wanting kids.
Turns out, he didn’t just disagree with my choice, he used it as an excuse to take something that was meant for me and hand it to someone else. That’s when I decided to give him a reality check he’ll never forget. Now my mom is saying what I did was uncalled-for and terrible.
Hi, thank you for reading my story!
I’m 29, single, and don’t have kids. My dad has been on my case for years, always nagging, “Don’t waste your youth, be a mom while you still can.”
I told him I’m not ready and maybe never will be, but he never stopped. He acted like being a mother is the only way a woman’s life matters, and honestly, it got super annoying.
Today, I found out that he actually gave my inheritance to my cousin, just because she has a son. I couldn’t believe it. He told me straight up that she “deserved it more” since she’s raising a family and could carry on “family legacy”, while I’m “just living for myself.”
I smiled, stayed calm, and didn’t say much in front of everyone. But inside, I was boiling.
Later, I went over to his house. He looked surprised to see me.
I sat down and told him calmly, “I have a serious boyfriend now. And whether we get married or have babies, you’ll never hear from me again. You’ll never see the face of your grandchild. Congratulations, you just ruined your life. Hope my cousin looks after you when you’re old. You’re now childfree, you don’t have a daughter.”
He didn’t say a word. Just sat there staring at me, speechless. I walked out, and I haven’t spoken to him since. My phone’s been blowing up with texts from my mom saying I was too harsh, but honestly? I don’t think so.
In fact, I told her that the same goes for her. She should’ve taken my side.
This wasn’t about money anymore. It was about respect. He decided that being childfree made me less worthy, that I didn’t “need” an inheritance because I don’t have kids to pass it to. That’s cruel, and I’m done trying to please someone who measures my worth by how many grandchildren I can give him.
Does anyone else have an experience like mine or am I just unlucky, lol?
Sometimes, it may feel like everyone’s just looking out for themselves. Here are some stories of kindness to brighten up your day: 12 True Stories That Show the Power of Kindness.