My Dad Gave Away My Inheritance Because I’m Childfree, I Served a Payback He Won’t Forget

I always thought my dad loved me no matter what. We didn’t agree on everything, sure, but I never imagined he’d actually punish me for not wanting kids.

Turns out, he didn’t just disagree with my choice, he used it as an excuse to take something that was meant for me and hand it to someone else. That’s when I decided to give him a reality check he’ll never forget. Now my mom is saying what I did was uncalled-for and terrible.