I know the prof didnt mean to, but thats actually dangerous. Glad op made it safely.
12 People Reflect on How a Teacher’s Quiet Kindness Shaped Who They Became
Kindness from a teacher can quietly show students the power of compassion and empathy. Small acts of encouragement inspire confidence, shape perspectives, and remind the world that understanding and support can make a lasting difference in someone’s life.
1.
I slammed my essay on the desk and snapped, “Why are you even teaching this, you don’t know this either?!” I stormed out after failing my science project for the third time. I blamed my teacher, sure it was all her fault.
Later, I got an email from school, and I was stunned when I read that she had personally spoken to the principal and arranged for me to get extra tutoring, she hadn’t given up on me at all.
2.
I never spoke up in class because I was terrified of looking dumb. One day, during a science experiment, I messed everything up in front of everyone. I expected the usual scolding, but instead, my teacher just knelt next to me and quietly guided me through it.
By the end, I was laughing at my own mistakes instead of hiding. I thought I’d never participate again, but I started asking questions in every class. Now I’m studying chemistry in college, and it all started with that tiny act of patience.
3.
I had a professor my freshman year in NC invite the whole class over for a pizza party and swimming in the lake. He was probably 75, and one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met. I’ll never forget that day, it’s stuck clear in my mind 16 years later.
4.
My first semester in college, I had a professor tell us that her final would be at her home not too far from campus. I walked, because I didn’t have a car and it was the middle of winter. Blizzarding, uphill, the sidewalks were sheets of ice so I had to stomp through the snow.
I showed up, scared and embarrassed to be late, worried it would affect my grade, only to find out she secretly threw a party at the end of the semester and pretended (for the school) that it was an informal final. We ate good food she had prepared all day and she told each of us how proud she was of our projects. By that time we were all friends.
And when I showed up late, cold, and wet, she insisted I sit by her fireplace and didn’t rest until she found me a ride home, apologizing over and over, saying she never meant for any of us to walk to her home. Seriously one of my favorite professors.
She told us on day one we were all going to be best friends. And of course we all looked at each other thinking, no way. But sure enough, we were by the end of it. Some professors are blessings.
5.
I forgot my homework the day of a big test and was sure my teacher would mark me down in front of the class. She didn’t yell or call me out, she quietly handed me a blank sheet and said, “Try this when you can.” I thought I’d fail anyway, but I stayed after class to redo the work.
By the end of the week, she’d given me small challenges that made me actually enjoy learning. I never expected one forgotten assignment to make me feel confident for the first time in school.
6.
I tripped in the hallway freshman year, books flying everywhere, and everyone laughed. My English teacher helped me pick up the pages and whispered, “Don’t let them see you shrink.”
I kept dreading the next day, but she made a point of asking me questions in class, quietly, no spotlight, just enough to make me feel seen. I ended up writing my first essay I was genuinely proud of. Funny thing is, I still hate falling, but I’ve never been afraid to try.
7.
I got a C on my test, even though I studied hard. So, when we started to discuss it, I yelled at my teacher, “You don’t deserve to be a teacher! You can’t even see how hard I’m trying.”
Next day, I got called into the principal’s office, and my heart sank as he handed me a note from my teacher saying she’d arranged extra tutoring and wanted to meet after school. After that first session, I realized she genuinely cared, I gained a real friend in her, and her quiet guidance still shapes how I approach challenges even now, years into adulthood.
How extremely rude of you to have spoken to your teacher that way! 😒
8.
My professor from India asked his wife to make a spread of delicious food for the entire class at the end of our semester. After the final, all students were welcome to eat some. To his surprise, and mine, almost nobody took any.
I was among the last to finish the test, and I could see he was visibly upset, I believe at least in part because nobody was appreciating his generosity. I asked if I could take some with me, and he said to take as much as I wanted. For a week, I ate lovely samosas and other dishes.
Some people are just rude!!🙄 Thank you so much for tasting his wife's food and carrying some home!
9.
I was always the quiet kid in gym class, and everyone assumed I was bad at sports. During a game, I completely froze and lost the ball. I thought I’d be teased relentlessly, but my coach just patted my shoulder and said, “Everyone starts somewhere.”
That small gesture made me practice harder, and by the end of the semester, I wasn’t a star, but I could hold my own. Now I run half-marathons, and I think back to that day every time I hit the track.
10.
In college we had a professor who was this real nerdy type guy, hiked up pants, glasses, his hair was combed even in a nerdy style. SUPER nice guy and really passionate about his subject (history of music).
My roommate and I took his class because we needed an arts credit for our Bachelors of Arts and it was probably one of, if not the best class I had while in school. On the last day of class, he handed out the final, and then announced that he lived just off campus and he has a BBQ for the students in his classes at the end of each semester, we were all invited at 5pm that day.
My roommate and I were like “Yeeaaa.” We showed up at the address and this dude lived in a massive house with a swimming pool out back. The entire turn out was my roommate, myself and 3 students from other classes of his. He was overjoyed by the turn out.
His wife was Korean and a pediatrician, beyond nice. She made traditional Korean foods and he made chicken, sausages and veggie burgers on the grill.
He then showed us his instrument collection which was his pride and joy, and in his home office were a ton of pictures of him with super famous musicians, like Yo Yo Ma and Paul McCartney. But people just wrote him off and passed up an amazingly fun time because he was a nerdy college music professor.
Never judge a book but its cover! I'm glad that you went and had a great time!
11.
I had a professor who said we were going on a field trip and needed to all meet in front of the university. It’s getting dark, and he shows up wearing a reflective vest and a miner’s hat, so we’re all very confused (he was always a bit of an oddball).
We follow him and he takes us to the used bookstore in town and tells us that he will buy each of us one book that meets his approval, though we were allowed to purchase any additional books with our own money. There were at least 15 kids in that class that he bought books for. One of the best field trips I’ve ever been on.
I’ve also had professors in college who invited us to their homes for breakfast and writing workshops, took us to get coffee at the local coffee shop, and took us to D.C. (twice!) to watch Shakespeare plays.
12.
I failed my first art project in middle school and expected my teacher to be disappointed. Instead, she quietly stayed after class, showing me small ways to fix my drawing. I thought I was doomed to mediocrity, but she made me see that mistakes were just part of the process.
By the end of the year, I had an award on my wall for most improved. I never thanked her properly, and now I think about it every time I pick up a pencil.
These quiet acts of kindness show how a teacher’s empathy can inspire growth and confidence in ways that last a lifetime. They remind us that simple gestures of support can make the world a brighter, more compassionate place.
Read next: 12 Heartwarming Stories Where a Simple Gesture Changed Everything
Was there a teacher who quietly believed in you when you didn’t believe in yourself?