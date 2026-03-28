12 People Reflect on How a Teacher’s Quiet Kindness Shaped Who They Became

In college we had a professor who was this real nerdy type guy, hiked up pants, glasses, his hair was combed even in a nerdy style. SUPER nice guy and really passionate about his subject (history of music).

My roommate and I took his class because we needed an arts credit for our Bachelors of Arts and it was probably one of, if not the best class I had while in school. On the last day of class, he handed out the final, and then announced that he lived just off campus and he has a BBQ for the students in his classes at the end of each semester, we were all invited at 5pm that day.

My roommate and I were like “Yeeaaa.” We showed up at the address and this dude lived in a massive house with a swimming pool out back. The entire turn out was my roommate, myself and 3 students from other classes of his. He was overjoyed by the turn out.

His wife was Korean and a pediatrician, beyond nice. She made traditional Korean foods and he made chicken, sausages and veggie burgers on the grill.

He then showed us his instrument collection which was his pride and joy, and in his home office were a ton of pictures of him with super famous musicians, like Yo Yo Ma and Paul McCartney. But people just wrote him off and passed up an amazingly fun time because he was a nerdy college music professor.