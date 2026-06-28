10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Every Self-Care and Wellness Routine This Summer 2026

Tomato red nails are the most confidently recommended pedicure color of summer 2026, occupying a precise warm-toned register between cherry and coral that flatters every skin tone without exception. Nail artist Erika De Los Santos confirmed to Parade that the red coral pedicure shades “balance energy and warmth, giving a healthy, fresh look” that makes toes look vibrant and intentional in any sandal this summer.

Next read: 10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Rushing to Learn This Summer 2026