10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Every Self-Care and Wellness Routine This Summer 2026
Something shifted in nail salons in summer 2026. Clients stopped asking for safe and started asking for specific. According to nail expert JinSoon, quoted by Who What Wear, “people want nail color that expresses personality without looking overdone,” and the pedicure trends filling salon chairs this June 2026 deliver exactly that. From French pedicures and gel nail finishes to bold nail polish shades and nail art that makes every sandal look chosen on purpose, these are the 10 summer pedicure shades nail technicians say will own every nail salon chair this summer 2026
French Pedicure
The French pedicure of summer 2026 is never too much. It has been completely reimagined, with nail technicians replacing the classic thick white tip with an ultra-thin hairline edge over a sheer milky base that looks naturally perfect rather than painted. Nail artist Jarjour confirmed to Who What Wear that “we’re going to see a ton of French pedicures this summer,” describing it as “a chic way to switch up a clean, neutral pedicure” that is “not too bold for someone who doesn’t like changing their color.” In a gel pedicure finish with a micro stripe or chrome nail tip, this is the most versatile nail design on the summer 2026 menu.
Deep Berry Pedicure
Deep berry nails are the moodiest and most striking pedicure color of summer 2026, a rich jewel-toned shade sitting between plum and raspberry that looks particularly stunning against bronzed summer skin in open-toe heels. Nail artist Lisa Kon told Women exclusively that summer 2026 pedicure color trends are moving toward “subtle sophistication,” with deeper, more considered nail polish choices like deep berry delivering a gel pedicure finish that feels genuinely personal and fashion-forward.
Deep Red Pedicure
A deep, saturated red pedicure with cool blue undertones is the most timeless and sophisticated nail polish choice of summer 2026, delivering a high-gloss gel pedicure finish that looks as powerful at a rooftop dinner as it does at the beach. Nail artist Julie Kandalec confirmed to Parade that red remains one of the most universally flattering pedicure colors of the season, with “move over red, you have competition” being the most common refrain from clients who still cannot resist booking it.
Deep Mauve Brown Pedicure
Deep mauve brown nails are the most sophisticated and unexpected pedicure color breakout of summer 2026, a warm, earthy tone sitting between chocolate and dusty rose that reads as quiet luxury nail polish at its most refined. According to Who What Wear, “warm brown tones are emerging as one of summer 2026’s chicest pedicure shades, offering a softer, more wearable alternative to the deeper browns that dominated during Autumn/Winter.”
Hot Pink Pedicure
Hot pink nails are the most energetic and eye-catching pedicure trend of summer 2026, a vibrant magenta-pink that sits between fuchsia and coral in a way that looks polished rather than loud. Celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec confirmed to Parade that “magenta is one of my picks for my personal summer pedicures,” describing it as “vibrant and fun” and one of the most requested nail art shades landing in salons right now.
Dusty Rose Pedicure
Dusty rose nails are the most elegantly understated pedicure trend of summer 2026, a desaturated warm pink that offers just enough color to feel intentional while maintaining a clean, natural finish. Nail expert Hanna confirmed to Byrdie that dusty rose is “a natural-looking shade that suits any skin tone” and is perfect for anyone seeking “a low-key pedicure” that looks polished and expensive without trying.
Purple Pedicure
Purple nails are having their most confident and wearable moment yet in summer 2026, landing in salon chairs as a vibrant, personality-forward pedicure color that works across every skin tone. A glossy purple pedicure in a gel nail finish delivers a balance of bold and polished.
Coral Pedicure
Coral nails are the most universally flattering summer pedicure color of 2026, sitting warmly between orange and pink in a sun-kissed register that looks particularly stunning against bronzed skin in strappy sandals. According to Who What Wear, a “bold and bright coral-red with such a shiny finish that people will think you’re wearing gel nails” is one of the defining pedicure shades of the season, combining the warmth of summer with the confidence of a statement nail color.
Sky Blue Pedicure
Sky blue nails are the freshest and most underrated summer pedicure color of June 2026, delivering a clean, airy finish that looks especially modern paired with summer sandals. Nail expert Choi told Who What Wear that “softer pastel blues are underrated for summer pedicures,” adding that they “appear even more modern and fresh for 2026” than the cobalt and cerulean shades that typically dominate warmer months.
Tomato Red Pedicure
Tomato red nails are the most confidently recommended pedicure color of summer 2026, occupying a precise warm-toned register between cherry and coral that flatters every skin tone without exception. Nail artist Erika De Los Santos confirmed to Parade that the red coral pedicure shades “balance energy and warmth, giving a healthy, fresh look” that makes toes look vibrant and intentional in any sandal this summer.
Next read: 10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Rushing to Learn This Summer 2026