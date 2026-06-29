10 Pedicure Trends Transforming Every Salon Visit This Summer 2026, According to Top Stylists

Coral nails sit at the most flattering intersection of pink and orange in summer 2026, a warm, sun-kissed pedicure color that looks particularly stunning against bronzed skin and pairs with everything from resort wear to evening sandals. Nail expert Bamber confirmed to Who What Wear that “bright coral sits at the intersection of pink and orange, making it one of the most universally flattering shades of the season” for a summer pedicure that works across every skin tone and for every occasion.